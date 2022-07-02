The ‘Barbie’ Movie Set Photos Have Gotten Out of Control

With all due respect to Lizzo, Calvin Harris, and yes, even Beyoncé, the album of the summer has arrived, and it comes courtesy of the Minions. Sure, the entire internet (this site included) roasted Jack Antonoff when he dropped the tracklist in May for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru, the fifth installment in the Minions franchise. But in the face of that mockery—and against all odds or any shred of common sense—the animated film has managed to deliver the most fun and feel-good album of the summer thus far.

