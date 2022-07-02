ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Barbie’ Movie Set Photos Have Gotten Out of Control

By Kyndall Cunningham
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no exaggeration when I say that the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie next summer is about the only thing giving me the strength to survive during an utterly cursed moment in American politics and global health—well, that and my COVID vaccine. The same seems true...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

