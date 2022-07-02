John Brown in Your Town: Baldwin Park once Navy base, now planned community

As part of a pre-Fourth of July celebration in Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday, city mayor Rob Medina dedicated a speech to former Army first sergeant Joseph Mayo, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the deaths of four Iraqi detainees in 2008. Mayo pled guilty to participating in the execution-style murder of the detainees, and was incarcerated at a Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, military prison until 2015, when he was released on parole. Medina invited Mayo onstage at the city event and presented him with an American flag. “Today we celebrate Sergeant First Class Joseph Mayo for how he left it on the battlefield,” Medina said.

