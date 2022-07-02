ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

John Brown in Your Town: Baldwin Park once Navy base, now planned community

By John Brown
wogx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando's Baldwin Park was once home to a U.S. Navy base...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont

Including your furry friend in your date night shouldn't be limited to those in the City Beautiful. There are plenty of dog friendly restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont that are great for date night. Check out the variety of restaurants... The post Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
mynews13.com

Dozens wait in long lines at Orlando Social Security Office

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of Central Florida residents in search of Social Security services waited hours outside the Orlando Social Security Office under the hot Florida sun Tuesday afternoon. Some used umbrellas to try to escape the heat and some arrived as early as 1:00 a.m. to guarantee an...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Tens of thousands gather for Fireworks at the Fountain

Large crowds once again packed downtown Orlando as the city celebrated Independence Day with its annual Fireworks at the Fountain celebration. Fireworks at the Fountain returned for its second year following a pandemic pause in 2020. Orlando officials expected about 100,000 people to turn out for the event. The 2022...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
Person
John Brown
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Community#U S Navy
thewgmagazine.com

Red, White And Blue Winter Garden

The City of Winter Garden wants to celebrate with the community and invites everyone to an event with live music, family activities, and a spectacular fireworks display over Lake Apopka. PARTY IN THE PARK festivities start at 6:00 p.m., and the fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m at Newton Park,...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
wmfe.org

Builders are busy but Orlando metro has the biggest drop in construction employment

The Orlando metro area lost 5,600 construction jobs between May 2021 and May 2022. That’s a drop of nearly 7%. It’s the most of any metro in the country, according to data compiled by Associated General Contractors of America. Construction jobs increased in most places and were up by 3% in Florida. But the AGC describes a scarcity of qualified job seekers.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Veteran Convicted of Murdering Iraqi Detainees Honored by Florida Mayor

As part of a pre-Fourth of July celebration in Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday, city mayor Rob Medina dedicated a speech to former Army first sergeant Joseph Mayo, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the deaths of four Iraqi detainees in 2008. Mayo pled guilty to participating in the execution-style murder of the detainees, and was incarcerated at a Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, military prison until 2015, when he was released on parole. Medina invited Mayo onstage at the city event and presented him with an American flag. “Today we celebrate Sergeant First Class Joseph Mayo for how he left it on the battlefield,” Medina said.
PALM BAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy