Muscogee County, GA

MCSD sets the 2023 fiscal year millage rate

By Kenzie Beach
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Muscogee County Board of Education has voted on the final adoption of their general budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year and their decision could impact some Muscogee County taxpayers.

Each calendar year, The Muscogee County School district budget includes a millage levy–which is a tax rate used to calculate local property taxes.

Under Georgia Law, local taxing authorities like the Muscogee County School District are required to either keep their tax collections neutral by decreasing the millage rate or announce a tax increase.

For the 2023 fiscal year, the district voted to keep the millage rate at 23.321, where it has remained for at least a decade.

At a public hearing on June 27th, finance committee chair Cathy Williams made it clear, the district is not raising the tax rate but taxpayers whose property value has gone up will see an increase in their property tax.

Williams says this increase in mills is expected as the community grows.

“Because of inflation, we anticipate that we will receive 1.652 mills higher because more people are moving into our community or moving around our community than we did in this year”

Cathy Williams- MCSD Board Member, District 7, Finance Committee

The district anticipates an additional 7.62% of revenue, which requires a tax increase. Again, only taxpayers whose property value has increased will be affected.

The approved budget includes a 2-thousand-dollar salary increase for teachers and additional staffing for the police department.

WRBL News 3

