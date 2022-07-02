ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Woods, MI

Fireworks return to Rackham Golf Course after COVID-19 hiatus

By Darren Cunningham
 3 days ago
Hundreds of people gathered for the Huntington Woods Rackham Golf Course Fireworks Show.

Crowds started to gather around 8 p.m. Fireworks let off at 10:10 p.m.

“Back in the 90s, my parents used to do it. So I wanted to continue a tradition and bring my daughter. So this is her first time,” one woman said.

Another woman said, “We’ve done it every year for at least 20 years.”

Organizers said the event took a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Now, they’re back with a blast.

“I’m crossing my fingers and I’m really hoping… the fireworks are like shapes,” a girl named Adrie said.

“They are colorful, and they make loud noises,” a kid named Noah said.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
