ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 21

Related
theleadernews.com

Suspect arrested, charged in Northside village shooting

A man has been arrested and accused of fatally shooting another man in the Northside Village area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Quinnton Allen, 28, has been charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction in connection with the shooting, according to Harris County court records.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Boy, 16, hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wound to neck

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 16-year-old boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and was then transported to another hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
springhappenings.com

Male Tazed, In Custody After Breaking Into Charterwood Home

A male is in custody after breaking into a home in the Charterwood subdivision. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrived and found forced entry to the home. The deputy found a male inside the home. The male suspect is in custody after being tazed. No threat to public. ——————...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Harris County#Kimberly Point Apartments
Fort Bend Star

Sheriff’s Office mum on fatal shooting

More than two weeks after a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in Fresno, officials with the office are declining to answer any questions about the incident. Investigators allege that at about 10:15 p.m. June 23, a deputy tried to...
FRESNO, TX
fox26houston.com

Robbery suspect held gun to employee’s head at Houston fast food restaurant: police

HOUSTON - Houston police need the public’s help to identify a suspect they say held a gun to the back of an employee’s head during a robbery at a fast food restaurant. According to the Houston Police Department, around 7:20 p.m. June 19, a male entered a fast food restaurant in the 5000 block of East Crosstimbers and pretended to place an order.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Investigation into Fatal Shooting at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard at about 8 a.m. today (July 5). The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Condon and J. Brown reported:. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HCSO: Man found shot to death in possible robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death and authorities are searching for clues in the killing, believing that he was killed as part of a robbery. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot of a dry cleaners store.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy