MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hold on for two more mostly cloudy, more wet than not days, before we get a rain in the downpours. Rain coverage tomorrow will be about two thirds of the area. On Wednesday, it will be closer to half the area. By Thursday, finally, rain coverage will be less than a third of the area, and Friday will only be a bit more than that. Thursday and Friday will be more typical days of July where more of the day is sunny than wet. Highs then will return to the lower 90s. Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will just reach 90.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO