Woodruff football has been known for one thing in recent history – having a strong offense that is based on having a couple of strong playmakers at wide receiver, incredible running backs, and an agile QB with a quick arm and enough pocket presence to find his big targets downfield for big plays. Over the last few seasons we have seen that play out especially with QB Carson Tucker, running back Damarian Elmore, wideout Mathias Dial, and DB/WR Nehemiah “Nemo” Cochran. And who could forget Shemare Dendy and Zy Scott from just a couple of years ago? .

WOODRUFF, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO