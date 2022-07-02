ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return of Flying Honu is ‘a reason to celebrate’

By Cheyenne Sibley
 3 days ago

Oahu welcomed All Nippon Airways' 'Flying Honu', which is the world’s largest passenger airplane. The aircraft was full of travelers flying out of Tokyo that were greeted with hula, music and a lei.

#Lei#Tokyo#Flying Honu#All Nippon Airways
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

