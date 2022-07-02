Return of Flying Honu is ‘a reason to celebrate’
Oahu welcomed All Nippon Airways' 'Flying Honu', which is the world’s largest passenger airplane. The aircraft was full of travelers flying out of Tokyo that were greeted with hula, music and a lei.
