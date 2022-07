Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dogecoin [DOGE] was at a confusing place on the price charts in terms of trends. Higher timeframe bearishness was fighting against lower timeframe uptrends, and it was unclear whether Dogecoin can climb higher. In the event that it does, how much higher can the meme coin go?

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO