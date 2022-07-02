ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

West Virginia Lottery players can now purchase tickets with a credit or debit card

By Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AApgt_0gSloUS000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Lottery players can now buy instant tickets and draw games with bank-issued credit or debit cards, as approved by Legislative Rule 179CSR1.

Participating West Virginia Lottery retailers can establish a card minimum for transactions, and single purchases of lottery tickets have a $200 maximum.

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in north central WV

Retailers do not have to accept card payments, and some licensed retailers can remain cash only for lottery purchases.

Participating lottery retailers will have a visible sign posted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $437,989 […]
REAL ESTATE
WOWK 13 News

Summer activity: West Virginia waterfall chasing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Study reveals West Virginia’s favorite cookout beer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s cookout season, and a new study has determined the most popular adult beverage for barbecues in each state. According to Cookout News, West Virginia’s favorite beer is Busch Light. Only one other state, Iowa, prefers Busch. Other favorites across the nation include Bud Light, which is the most popular in America, White Claw, Budweiser, Coors Light and Miller Lite.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

Most popular searches about West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “West Virginia shaped like a frog,” “West Virginia looks like Afghanistan,” “West Virginia shaped like a middle finger.” These are just some of the things people are looking up about the Mountain State. As of July 5, 2022, these are some of the most popular search queries about West Virginia, according […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease […]
MILITARY
Mountain State Spotlight

Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments

Huntington and Cabell County wanted the giant companies held responsible for the effect of the opioid crisis under the state’s “public nuisance” law. The judge ruled in favor of the companies. Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Washington Dc#West Virginia Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF

West Virginia native,’The Real Life Forrest Gump,’ completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as “The Real Life Forrest Gump,” recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDTV

State Fair of W.Va. announces winner of 2022 art contest

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest. Her artwork titled “Lucky Duck” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.
WDVM 25

Border Wars: West Virginia vs. Pennsylvania-based programs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Monday, we tackled West Virginia’s record against the top Division-I programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, we look at how WVU has fared against the top programs in Pennsylvania. Of course, the 412 is home to the Mountaineers’ fiercest rival, while other past foes are scattered across the state. Once […]
SPORTS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy