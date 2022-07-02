West Virginia Lottery players can now purchase tickets with a credit or debit card

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Lottery players can now buy instant tickets and draw games with bank-issued credit or debit cards, as approved by Legislative Rule 179CSR1.

Participating West Virginia Lottery retailers can establish a card minimum for transactions, and single purchases of lottery tickets have a $200 maximum.

Retailers do not have to accept card payments, and some licensed retailers can remain cash only for lottery purchases.

Participating lottery retailers will have a visible sign posted.

