West Virginia Lottery players can now purchase tickets with a credit or debit card
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Lottery players can now buy instant tickets and draw games with bank-issued credit or debit cards, as approved by Legislative Rule 179CSR1.
Participating West Virginia Lottery retailers can establish a card minimum for transactions, and single purchases of lottery tickets have a $200 maximum.$1 Million Powerball winner sold in north central WV
Retailers do not have to accept card payments, and some licensed retailers can remain cash only for lottery purchases.
Participating lottery retailers will have a visible sign posted.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0