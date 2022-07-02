Rally Held To Celebrate Saving Of Muskogee VA Hospital

While many people are off work enjoying Independence Day, the Hillcrest Burn Center is extra staffed and anticipates a long night. First responders would like to remind residents that fireworks are illegal within Tulsa City limits. They have a message for folks looking to legally light up the sky on Independence Day.
Dozens of protestors gathered Monday evening in Tulsa at DreamKeepers Park to march for reproductive rights. They met at the park to share a meal and listen to speakers, then marched to Gathering Place with signs. The organizer told News On 6 that she feels it's important to continue a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More than 164,000 signatures will be turned over to the Oklahoma Secretary of State Tuesday in support of State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21 if passed. SQ 820 would amend the state constitution making recreational marijuana a right. Supporters...
There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. Crews are preparing for Folds of Honor FreedomFest at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. The FreedomFest fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch them at any area along riverside, including the parks.
The Folds of Honor Freedomfest kicks off near downtown Tulsa Monday evening as the largest show in the area. Organizers say an estimated 80-90,000 people are expected to come out for the 46th annual Freedomfest fireworks. The festivities at River West Park open at 6 pm this evening, although you can arrive at any point today to claim your spot for the 9:30 pm fireworks.
With intense heat in the forecast, many Tulsans are looking for ways to stay cool. On hot days, getting indoors is a must. For parents looking for something to do with kids on summer break, Discovery Lab fits the bill. Some kids tried to beat the heat Tuesday morning at...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans gathered at the RiverWest Festival Park Monday night in anticipation for the biggest firework show in town that shot off nearly 7,000 fireworks to celebrate our Independence Day. News On 6's Grant Stephens was live at the packed park right after the show ended with details...
Tulsa firefighters had a busy weekend responding to the fires caused by July 4 celebrations. The number of house and grass fires skyrocketed this year compared to one year ago. Firefighters said there was no 'down time' this Independence Day. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said this is an example of why fireworks are not legal within city limits.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are unloading fireworks Sunday afternoon at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz shared what you need to know if you're attending Monday's Folds of Honor FreedomFest.
Owasso Child Nutrition will be serving breakfast and lunch for students at Owasso High School every day this week. Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. everyday this week. It is not a grab and go event,...
Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK. Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.
The Tulsa Riverside Airport is working on its first new Master Plan in 16 years. Airport leaders said it's one of the busiest airports in the country and needs improvements to keep up with demand. Officials said the new RVS Master Plan will be a 20 to 30-year roadmap of...
A woman is in the hospital after a standoff with Tulsa police led to shots being fired, according to police. Police said they responded to a disturbance call at a home near 31st and Riverside on Tuesday evening. A woman confronted officers when they arrived at the home, police said.
EUFAULA, Okla. — After a number of individuals developed a rash after swimming in Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (OKDEQ) announced on July 1 that samples collected at the lake have proven nothing unusual. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helped the DEQ acquire the samples.
There is currently a large police presence in the 2800 block of S Cincinnati Ave near the Gathering Place. The Tulsa Police helicopter is currently above the scene. According to a reporter at the scene, gunshots could be heard and EMSA was moving towards the home. Details are limited at...
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a chase that ended at OSU Medical Center. According to police, it all started at a house near East Admiral and South Memorial around 11:15 p.m. on Monday night. Police say the dispute started with a...
TULSA, Oklahoma - While millions are traveling this week, moving around the country hasn't always been easy for everyone. Author Candacy Taylor joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to discuss her new book that explores how Black families traveled during segregation, and how Oklahoma and Route 66 played a part.
No one is hurt after a vacant house in Tulsa caught fire on Sunday. The fire was at a home near East 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. at 6 in the morning. The house was completely on fire, but firefighters quickly got the flames under control. Firefighters are...
