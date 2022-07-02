ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

2 Men Transferred To Hopkins County Jail On Felony Probation Warrants Thursday

KSST Radio
 3 days ago
Two men were transferred to Hopkins County jail on felony probation warrants Thursday, June 30, 2022, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Huffman was alerted Lucas Wayne Williams was being held in Tarrant County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. Huffman traveled to Fort Worth and took...

