Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, fifty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

More than $50M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced his office has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to the state since 2020. According to McRae, about one in 10 people have unclaimed money. “My team has been aggressive in returning unclaimed money. The way I see it: this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Hundreds of people line up for Watermelon Classic

JACKSON, Miss. — The Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic 5K brought hundreds of runners and walkers out in Jackson on the Fourth of July. Nearly 900 participants lined up outside the Mississippi Ag Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive. Following the race, fresh cold watermelon...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Press

High gas prices hit Mississippians more than most

NEW YORK -- Although Mississippi consistently ranks among the states with the lowest average gas prices, when prices skyrocket as they have in 2022, Mississippians are among those who suffer the most. As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Mississippi was $4.29, according to gas...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Sunny weather results in sweet Smith County watermelon crop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weather is the make or break for Smith County’s prized watermelons. Brenda Langham and her family have been selling Smith County watermelons and other produce from the Old Farmers’ Market in Jackson for decades. So, 3 on Your Side went straight to the source to find out how this year’s crop is doing.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi, where residents are allowed to fish without a saltwater fishing license. Stores like Academy Sports say they are seeing more people come by to gear up to fish over the holiday, even those that might not be able to make it down to the Gulf Coast. To help accommodate everyone from first-timers, to families on a budget, to expert anglers, store manager Andrew Blount says they have certain items, including rods and tackle boxes that are up to 30 percent off.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders lands member of Georgia staff for key role

For the past two seasons, Maurice Sims has been on Georgia strength staff under Scott Sinclair as an associate strength and conditioning coach. Now, Sims will have an opportunity to direct his own program at Jackson State. Sims has accepted the director of strength and conditioning job under Deion Sanders...
GEORGIA STATE
#The Mississippi Lottery
fox40jackson.com

Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson were vandalized over the July 4th weekend. After returning from the holiday on Tuesday, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding that their stores were broken into and trashed. Kiefer’s, Steve’s and Shiro restaurants...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Center prospect emerging at Madison Central in 2024 Joe Koury

Joe Koury has some major potential when he finally becomes a college offensive lineman in a few years. The class of 2024 prospect out of Madison Central (Miss.) High School was on full display Wednesday at the Southern Elite Combine at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss. Koury had, as...
WESSON, MS
KOLR10 News

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What’s going on around Mississippi in July?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the hottest months of the year has arrived. While many people will be taking summer vacations this month, there’s still plenty to do around Mississippi. Mark your calendar and don’t forget to check out 12 News’ Gas Tank Getaways that you can take right now. Here’s what’s going on […]
Magnolia State Live

Reports: Mississippi lake searched for missing person

Search and rescue crews descended on a Mississippi lake Monday possibly looking for a missing person, but details remained sketchy. Source told state media that the crews were searching Lake Caroline in Madison County, looking for someone missing in the water after an accident. Exactly what happened remained unclear early...
vicksburgnews.com

Preparations begin for Mississippi’s longest fireworks show

Preparations have begun for Vicksburg’s Independence Day fireworks display. The event will be hosted at the Depot Stage at 1010 Levee Street. Music will begin at 7 p.m., featuring The Chill. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza event is Mississippi’s longest fireworks show.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices. […]
JACKSON, MS
WATN Local Memphis

4 alleged kidnappers pursued by MPD, arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four alleged kidnappers are in custody Monday after Memphis Police chased them into Mississippi, where Southaven Police were able to arrest them. MPD said officers located a car responsible for a kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester. Officers attempted to stop the car, but...

