Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Holders United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bay Springs for Kerri M. Stringer, 63, of Bay Springs, who passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Bay Springs, MS. Interment will be at Holders United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bay Springs, MS. Bro. Jeff Martin will officiate the services.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO