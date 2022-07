Star of Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Pratt might be lumped in with a number of other beloved actors whose names are also Chris, but the Parks and Recreation star recently revealed that this comparison feels a bit strange, as he doesn't like to be called "Chris" in the first place. Rather than going by the extended "Christopher," the actor confirmed that neither his friends nor his family refer to him by his first name and he more often goes by either his last name or by his initials. Thor: Love and Thunder lands in theaters on July 8th.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO