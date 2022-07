CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sid High, 18, knows what it’s like to feel like you don’t belong. High said several years ago he was in youth group and was told, “‘I have these Bible verses from Leviticus about why you’re—like, why this cannot happen, why you cannot be queer.’ And I was like, I don’t agree with that. And so I stopped going there, but that really messed with me a lot.”

