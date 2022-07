ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Are you on the list? The Orange County Clerk's Office has published its 2022 list of over 11,000 unclaimed checks. If you have yet to receive money such as uncashed vendor payments, refunds, restitution, or cash bonds from as low as 4 cents up to nearly $5,000, you have until September 1 to claim your checks. Nearly thousands of these checks are ones that were mailed but never cashed - even as simple as putting the check away and forgetting about it.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO