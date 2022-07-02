ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Former ODU star Pasquantino belts home run for first MLB hit

By Marc Davis
WTKR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (WTKR)- Every player remembers their first hit in the major leagues. Vinnie Pasquantino's was one of the more bizarre ones you'll see. The former Old Dominion star and Royals' first baseman belted a solo home run to pick up his milestone knock on...

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Stadium Is Currently On Fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, was on fire this Tuesday afternoon. Photos of black smoke coming out of the venue surfaced on social media. Per Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News, firefighters had to use saws to enter the stadium. Once they got that job done, they were able to carry the hose inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Naquil Betrand decommits from Colorado, names new top six

Naquil Betrand was too good to be true for the Buffaloes. After previously committing to Colorado on March 22, the 2023 offensive tackle’s stock rose quickly and he soon earned offers from several top college football programs. Betrand, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania three-star, visited many of those elite schools, leading many to believe his Boulder pledge would soon be gone. His decommitment on Monday was expected, unfortunately. Betrand announced a new top six thereafter, and the Buffs didn’t make the cut. Instead, he narrowed it down to Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. This news was anticipated before the Pac-12’s current dilemma, but some anxiety is likely appropriate regarding how CU’s recruits will react. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado football state of the position: Interior Offensive Line
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy