Former ODU star Pasquantino belts home run for first MLB hit

Naquil Betrand was too good to be true for the Buffaloes. After previously committing to Colorado on March 22, the 2023 offensive tackle’s stock rose quickly and he soon earned offers from several top college football programs. Betrand, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania three-star, visited many of those elite schools, leading many to believe his Boulder pledge would soon be gone. His decommitment on Monday was expected, unfortunately. Betrand announced a new top six thereafter, and the Buffs didn’t make the cut. Instead, he narrowed it down to Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. This news was anticipated before the Pac-12’s current dilemma, but some anxiety is likely appropriate regarding how CU’s recruits will react. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado football state of the position: Interior Offensive Line

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO