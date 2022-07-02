ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 1st, 2022

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the winning numbers for...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

More than $50M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced his office has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to the state since 2020. According to McRae, about one in 10 people have unclaimed money. “My team has been aggressive in returning unclaimed money. The way I see it: this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

High gas prices hit Mississippians more than most

NEW YORK -- Although Mississippi consistently ranks among the states with the lowest average gas prices, when prices skyrocket as they have in 2022, Mississippians are among those who suffer the most. As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Mississippi was $4.29, according to gas...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
wcbi.com

July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi, where residents are allowed to fish without a saltwater fishing license. Stores like Academy Sports say they are seeing more people come by to gear up to fish over the holiday, even those that might not be able to make it down to the Gulf Coast. To help accommodate everyone from first-timers, to families on a budget, to expert anglers, store manager Andrew Blount says they have certain items, including rods and tackle boxes that are up to 30 percent off.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

New Miss Mississippi hits ground running with music-driven platform

JACKSON, Miss. — It's been almost a full week since a new Miss Mississippi was crowned, and Emmie Perkins said she's still getting used to her new title. "I think I'm still living in shock, and every single day I wake up and it hits me that this is my new life, this is my new challenge, and I can't wait to hit the ground running," Perkins said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Dangerous Week Ahead

The heat advisory for most of Mississippi including the local area has been extended through Thursday. Increasing humidity and temperatures in the 90s are expected to produce dangerous heat stress– which is forecast to continue into the weekend. The heat index is expected to reach between 106 and 110 degrees. In the Delta, it could go as high as 115 toward the end of the week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

$450M available for Mississippi water projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced $450 million was made available for drinking water, wastewater and storm water projects in Mississippi cities and counties. The agency released regulations and other information that will aid eligible cities, counties and certain other public utilities in applying for the Mississippi Municipality and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

More than 3,000 added virus cases over holiday weekend

Another indication that COVID-19 remains a health threat in Mississippi comes in the latest update on cases from the Mississippi State Department of Health, which Tuesday reported an additional 3,240 cases of the virus over the Independence Day holiday weekend. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
american-rails.com

Mississippi Scenic Train Rides

Mississippi enjoys a long, colorful history with railroads. The Illinois Central provided the greatest coverage, a system that linked the Gulf Coast with Chicago. It also reached as far west as the western gateway of Council Bluffs, Iowa/Omaha, Nebraska. The competing Gulf, Mobile & Ohio was another notable, boasting two...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Can you guess which Mississippi counties have the most college graduates?

Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Reports: Mississippi lake searched for missing person

Search and rescue crews descended on a Mississippi lake Monday possibly looking for a missing person, but details remained sketchy. Source told state media that the crews were searching Lake Caroline in Madison County, looking for someone missing in the water after an accident. Exactly what happened remained unclear early...
WJTV 12

What’s going on around Mississippi in July?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the hottest months of the year has arrived. While many people will be taking summer vacations this month, there’s still plenty to do around Mississippi. Mark your calendar and don’t forget to check out 12 News’ Gas Tank Getaways that you can take right now. Here’s what’s going on […]
Magnolia State Live

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Are these the best school districts in Mississippi? The number say they are

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy