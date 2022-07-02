ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways says Heathrow slot changes ‘help provide certainty’ for passengers

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYdkw_0gSlkABY00
Passenger arriving at Heathrow, the scene of recent travel chaos due to cancellations and the airport’s inability to handle flight numbers.

British Airways has responded to reports its Heathrow services are expected to bear the brunt of new cancellations by saying it welcomes the new measures allowing them to take place.

It comes after another week of travel chaos at Heathrow when the airport ordered flights to be cancelled because it could not handle them. On Thursday and Friday, passengers at the airport complained of long queues, cancelled flights and lost baggage as “schedule intervention” and disruptions at UK airports were exacerbated by strikes in Spain.

The airline told PA it welcomed “slot alleviation” measures that let airlines temporarily reduce their schedules but still retain their slots for the next year.

A spokesperson from the airline told the PA news agency that its cancellations, triggered by the amnesty on take-off and landing slots, would “help us to provide the certainty our customers deserve by making it easier to consolidate some of our quieter daily flights to multi-frequency destinations well in advance”.

It comes after the Daily Telegraph reported BA’s Heathrow services would be the worst hit by a raft of new cancellations.

“Allocating slots according to the [World Airport Slots Guide system] means airlines can offer the consistent services and efficient connections that consumers are looking for and protect jobs and create growth in the UK.”

The threat of industrial action is also continuing to loom. BA staff are demanding the 10% of pay they had “stolen” from them last year as they faced “fire and rehire” tactics during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#British Airways#The Daily Telegraph#Ba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EasyJet passenger whose bag was 'crushed and mangled' with a huge hole ripped in the front and clothes ruined by 'exploding' bottles on flight from Nice to Gatwick is fighting for compensation

An easyJet passenger is battling for compensation after his trolley bag was left ‘crushed and mangled’ on a flight back to Gatwick. David Benjamin, 63, was horrified when his smashed up case turned up on the luggage reclaim carousel with a huge hole ripped in the front. Several...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Furious passenger whose 16 calls to airline about his lost luggage went unanswered storms past security guards at Melbourne Airport after his Apple Airtags give away the bag's location: 'Is that customer service?'

A passenger who spent weeks trying to find his lost luggage eventually decided to storm an office at Melbourne Airport after the GPS tags, attached to his suitcases, pointed him in the right direction. Shane Miller, a cyclist and IT professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'Uber is robbing people blind': Furious commuters slam the ride sharing app for charging £64 for a FOUR MINUTE journey amid ongoing rail strikes

Hundreds of commuters have been hit by surging prices on the taxi app Uber as Britain braces for a third day of rail chaos. Costs for journeys dramatically increased today as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators stage a second day of strike action, with just 20 per cent of services running.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Porch pirates have been stealing my online shopping, but now I have a secret weapon – and her name is Norma

Every time I decide to do something vaguely useful with my life, the universe conspires against me. Last week, for example, I decided I was going to get into gardening. Growing stuff seemed a healthy sort of way to cope with the disintegration of American democracy and the rapid rollback of civil rights. It’s certainly healthier than my usual coping mechanisms: drinking wine and complaining.
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Disabled BBC journalist abandoned on Iberia plane after landing at Gatwick

A disabled BBC journalist has slammed airline Iberia and UK airports after saying he was left “stuck on the plane at Gatwick” following a flight home.Frank Gardner, the BBC’s security correspondent, posted a photo of an abandoned plane cabin to Twitter, saying: “FFS not again! Just back from exhausting week covering NATO summit in Madrid and quelle surprise, I’m still stuck on the plane at Gatwick. “Iberia crew are gone and a new crew has come onboard. “Just WHY are UK airports so consistently crap at getting disabled people off planes?” In a follow-up message, Mr Gardner clarified that his...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

342K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy