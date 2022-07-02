ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Troubleshooters: PGW to reverse Weather Normalization Adjustment after Action News inquiry

By 6abc Digital Staff, Cheryl Mettendorf
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVqeo_0gSlirlr00

There is a major update to a story Action News Troubleshooters brought you about outrageous PGW bills.

The utility company is making a big change to the relief of hundreds of thousands of customers.

After charging consumers hundreds, and in some cases thousands of dollars extra for something called the Weather Normalization Adjustment, PGW tells the Troubleshooters it is now looking to reverse the charges.

The utility company says customers should see a credit on their next bill.

"It's so unfair. It's really unfair," said Jeane Johnston, who got sticker shock with her May PGW bill.

"I got a text message saying that my current billing cycle had been generated and my outstanding balance was $3,217.81."

Johnston contacted the Troubleshooters after seeing Thursday's report and realized she was not alone.

It turns out, Johnston was charged $2,842.05 for the Weather Normalization Adjustment.

When Johnston called PGW, she said, "They reassured me that there is no mistake with the bill."

For over two decades, PGW has applied the Weather Normalization Adjustment to monthly bills from October through May.

A surcharge is applied to the bill or bill periods when the temperature is warmer than normal and when customers use less gas.

For bill periods that are colder than normal, a credit is applied.

"We paid our bill. I don't understand why we're being charged for unused product," said Jenna Heron of Northeast Philadelphia.

PGW did not say how it calculates the Weather Normalization Adjustment.

While Johnston was charged nearly $3,000, her neighbor Carol Nigro's charge was a lot less, even though she lives on the same block in a nearly identical home.

"It's about 30% of the total bill but nothing like what she has," said Nigro.

PGW said Thursday it is now working to reverse some charges after the Action News Troubleshooters reached out on behalf of several customers.

Meantime, Johnston says she was told after calling PGW, "The only thing we can do is put you on a payment plan."

But a reversal by PGW occurred Friday after the Troubleshooters inquired.

PGW is now expressing regret and a fix telling the Troubleshooters:

"... we do not believe it is fair for our customers to be impacted by the significant increase of this monthly charge. So, while all of the revenue was billed properly, we are uncomfortable with the resulting impact."

PGW now says it has filed a petition to reverse the WNA charges for May.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 67-Unit Building at 6327 Musgrave Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

A zoning permit has been issued for the construction of a four-story, 67-unit residential building at 6327 Musgrave Street in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. The property is situated on the northeast side of the block between East Washington Lane and East Duval Street. Designed by KJO Architecture, the building will span 56,140 square feet and will feature elevator service, a partial basement, a courtyard, balconies, parking for 24 bicycles, and a green roof.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normalization
Beach Radio

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on July 3rd: Updates from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, City of Philadelphia and OEM

City of Philadelphia municipal offices will be closed tomorrow in observance of the July 4th holiday.City of Philadelphia. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 1600 Point Breeze Avenue In Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, six-unit mixed-use development at 1600 Point Breeze Avenue in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. Designed by Designblendz, the new building span 6,986 square feet, with commercial space at street level and within the structure’s basement and residential units above. In total, the structure will cost an estimated $730,000 to build.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store amid continued expansion

Many outsiders associate Wawa, the popular convenience store brand, with the state of New Jersey. The company is giving them yet another reason to do so with the opening of its newest Garden State store. Wawa opened a new location at 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City on...
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy