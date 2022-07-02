ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The most mispronounced places in California

By Jose Fabian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HgHs_0gSlioMu00

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages.

FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook what places in the Golden State people seem to mispronounce the most. Here are the names that were mentioned the most in the comments.

Tuolumne

Of Native origin, it is used in a county name as well as for the Tuolumne River. It might be tempting to pronounce the “n” in Tuolumne, but it’s actually silent and pronounced as too-aw-luh-mee .

According to the county’s historical society , “Tuolumne is translated by some as a Me-Wuk word “Talmalamne” meaning a cluster of stone dwellings.”

Camariillo

The city of Camarillo got its name from the family who owned the ranch that eventually became the city. Camarillo is a Spanish name, so to pronounce it correctly you’d have to roll the “r”, but if not, just make sure to pronounce the two l’s as a y, as in kah-ra-mee-yo .

These are the original counties that existed when California became a state

La Jolla

The San Diego-area city is also Spanish in origin. While some may pronounce the “j” in English, as in the word ‘joy,’ the name of the city is pronounced law-hoy-a .

Vallejo

Another city that has the double-L carried over from the Spanish language. Vallejo occasionally gets pronounced va-le-jo (with the second syllable similar in sound to ‘leg’), but it’s also pronounced va-yeh-ho .

Suisun City

It might be tempting to pronounce it as swee-sun, but if you’ve ever been on BART in the Bay Area, you might have heard the correct pronunciation: suh-soon .

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

Yosemite

A Native American word, this National Park has one of the names with more variations and a very unique and mysterious origin .

Although some may mispronounce the name with three syllables, as in yoh-se-might, the more correct way is with four syllables, as in yoh-seh-mih-tee . You may even hear some people pronounce the first syllable as in ‘you.’

Ojai

The small Ventura County city, known for its hotels and scenery, is pronounced oh-hai , similar to how you would say hello to someone as soon as you spot them (oh, hi!).

Lodi

As one Creedence Clearwater Revival fan noted on Facebook , it’s not “Oh Lord, I’m stuck in (lo-dee) again.” For this city’s name, it’s pronounced low-dye !

Tulare

Although a more “correct” way of pronouncing it would be as it is pronounced in Spanish, tooh-la-reh, it is commonly pronounced in English as too-lair-ee .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
City
Lodi, CA
State
California State
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Tulare, CA
City
Suisun City, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
SFGate

Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger. It’s why Dahle, an affable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California voters will see 7 ballot initiatives in November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — From abortion rights to sports betting, California voters will weigh in on seven ballot initiatives this year.  The propositions qualified either because of action the state legislature took or the citizens’ ballot initiative process. The first voters will see on this year’s ballot is Proposition 1, which relates to abortion. It […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Native Americans
mynspr.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The center of California is a city you’ve likely never heard of, Census says

When you think of the heart of California, you may think of its political center, Sacramento. Or maybe you think of its biggest city, Los Angeles. Or maybe a central spot like Fresno. Surprisingly, the center of California’s population isn’t exactly close to any of these. Since the...
theava.com

California’s First Legal Indian Killer

UC Hastings’ namesake, Serranus Clinton Hastings, is implicated in the massacre of hundreds of Yuki tribe members. Hastings College of the Law was founded in San Francisco in 1878 as the first law department of the University of California. Its construction was seeded with a bequest of $100,000 in gold coins from the first chief justice of the California Supreme Court, Serranus Clinton Hastings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4

Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads and CA Justice Department leak. Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss ad buys in Florida by the campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy