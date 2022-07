(Shenandoah) -- You might say Shenandoah's Park Playhouse is a real jungle these days. That's because some talented young performers are gearing for a big production later this month. Final rehearsals are underway for the Southwest Iowa Theater Group's production of "The Lion King Jr." Performances take place July 14-17 and 21-24 at the playhouse's Stan Orton stage. Julie Murren directs this young people's stage version of the classic Disney movie. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Julie says she selected "the Lion King Jr." as this year's summer production for two main reasons.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO