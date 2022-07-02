ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Police searching for woman with prosthetic leg caught on camera stealing shrubs

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCthH_0gSliPFd00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A woman with a prosthetic leg was caught on camera digging up and stealing bushes from outside of a Cape Coral business.

The greedy gardener now has the attention of the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), who is trying to track the lady down.

“That looks like a woman taking a plant out of the ground and putting it in a pot,” said Judi Flores while watching the video.

It’s exactly what she did, stealing a total of eight shrubs at the newly opened Dental Care at Midpoint on busy Del Prado Boulevard.

“Oh my God, that’s ridiculous,” Flores said.

The video from a passerby shared exclusively with ABC7 shows the woman pulling the plants right from the ground and putting them in containers.

“I guess times are hard,” Richard Ribe said.

Police are trying to dig up who this woman is and why she did this.

“Your yard looks like crap,” suggested Jenny Boeder. “I don’t know.”

“I guess Home Depot prices are, inflation is too high,” Ribe added.

“I can’t come up with a reason to justify it at all,” Flores said.

CCPD doesn’t care what the excuse is, they’re looking for her. They don’t know much about the suspect, other than she has a prosthetic leg, which hopefully will help identify her.

“Not too many people are walking around like that,” Ribe said.

If you know who this woman is, you’re asked to submit an anonymous online tip to SWFL CrimeStoppers or call 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

