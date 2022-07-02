ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles mayor wants taxpayers to spend $7 million to help homeless

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer has come up...

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

 

northwestmoinfo.com

Parson Vetoes Ag Bill with Tax Credits

(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has vetoed an agriculture bill that includes tax credits for biofuels manufacturers, meat packers and young farmers. Parson says the bill only provided two-year extensions to the tax credits under the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority, which he says is ‘problematic’.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Backups likely on I-70 in St. Charles due to MoDOT project

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Drivers heading to and from St. Charles on Interstate 70 might notice some traffic delays for a foreseeable future. Starting Tuesday, crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin reducing the interstate lanes. One lane in each direction will be closed Mondays through Fridays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews work to install barrier walls and temporary striping.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
kcur.org

Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Missouri’s August 2 primary is fast approaching. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of candidates...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

State to provide $5M to train young people for geospatial jobs

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is providing $5 million to a St. Louis-based workforce development group to help train youths for jobs in the geospatial technology sector. The nonprofit group Gateway Global will use $2.5 million of the funds — which are included in the state’s 2022-2023 budget — to increase its staff and pay for training, curriculum, and instruction for its Geospatial Intelligence Technician program, enabling it to serve more young people. The program began in June 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most college graduates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Gov. Parson vetoes two Springfield projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Wealthy Missouri Senate candidate’s no salary promise may be illegal

JEFFERSON CITY — A wealthy candidate for U.S. Senate may have breached state election law by pledging to forgo her congressional salary if she wins the race. Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democrat seeking to replace Republican Roy Blunt in the Senate, issued a news release Wednesday saying she will not accept a salary if she is sent to Washington.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Teen shot, injured in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in Jennings on Wilborn Drive where police said a 19-year-old was shot in the chest. A car at the scene was hit with multiple bullets. The teen was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.
JENNINGS, MO
FOX2now.com

Abandoned Illinois home catches fire

Washington Park Fire Department is on the scene of an abandoned Illinois home that caught fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man charged with murdering sister in St. Louis County, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with the murder of his sister in St. Louis County on Saturday, July 3. The incident happened in the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Dr. at around 9 a.m. Officers responded to a call from Anthony Sokolich, 70, asking for an ambulance for his sister. Police found Katherine Sokolich, 63, unresponsive with multiple injuries to her face in the home. She was taken to the hospital with a severe brain bleed. Sokolich died the next day from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kinyradio.com

Missouri fugitive arrested in Anchor Point

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers in Alaska arrested a Missouri fugitive from Justice Friday while conducting a traffic stop. On Friday afternoon at 6:28, troopers in Anchor Point conducted a traffic stop on the North Fork Road for a moving violation. An investigation by troopers determined that the driver,...
ANCHOR POINT, AK
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

