St. Charles mayor wants taxpayers to spend $7 million to help homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with the murder of his sister in St. Louis County on Saturday, July 3. The incident happened in the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Dr. at around 9 a.m. Officers responded to a call from Anthony Sokolich, 70, asking for an ambulance for his sister. Police found Katherine Sokolich, 63, unresponsive with multiple injuries to her face in the home. She was taken to the hospital with a severe brain bleed. Sokolich died the next day from her injuries.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO