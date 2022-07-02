Kellyanne Conway Has Found Her Way Back Into Trump’s Heart

A trailer was released Tuesday for the three-part Discovery+ docuseries shot with Donald Trump and his family in the months before and after the 2020 insurrection. The teaser clip for Unprecedented, which was made by British documentarian Alex Holder, was included in the hours of footage Holder handed over to the Jan. 6 committee last month. The trailer, released by Politico, shows the moments around some of the Trump clan’s interviews, including a scene in which Ivanka frets about her appearance, and a truncated version of the former president’s excruciating futzing with a table and a glass of water. Don Jr. is also shown at a rally vowing to “make liberals cry again.” Text in the trailer reads: “Witness the 3-part documentary event… With exclusive access… To the most controversial family in the world… Gaining power is easy… Surrendering it is not.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO