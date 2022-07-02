ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellyanne Conway Has Found Her Way Back Into Trump’s Heart

By Zachary Petrizzo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway finally connected over the phone following the release of her 500-plus page memoir, “Here’s The Deal,” Trump’s 2016 campaign manager had a simple question for the former president: “Door-stopper or show-stopper?”. For most Trump aides, that sort of...

