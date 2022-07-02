ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Daughter steals mother’s car, sells it for $500

By Autumn Scott
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFpPh_0gSlhPHq00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500.

The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022.

Tennessee teen catches ‘rare’ catfish

The victim told police she was to walk her dog at the time and when she returned to her home on Cottonwood Place her car was missing. Police said there was no forced entry into the home and the keys were missing.

On April 24, Memphis Police conducted a traffic stop on the stolen Monte Carlo traveling on N. McLean from Poplar Avenue. The driver was arrested and charged.

MPD and Covington Police then began a joint investigation into the case.

The driver later told Covington Police that her boyfriend bought the car for $500 from a woman but she didn’t know her name.

Bret Michaels hospitalized in Nashville

Investigators determined that the daughter of the victim, Jessica Beloate, was the one that sold the car to the driver.

Beloate, who was living in Drummonds, Tennessee at the time of the theft, was transported to the Covington Police Department and interviewed. She denied any involvement in the vehicle theft but evidence in the case resulted in her arrest.

Beloate has been charged with theft of property over $1,000 and criminal simulation. She remains in custody with a $5,000 bond. She is due in court on July 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Child found wandering on Highway 51 in Southaven

UPDATE: The child’s family has been located, and they are now taking the child home. Child Protective Services has been contacted, according to the Southaven Police Chief. SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for the parents of a boy found on Highway 51 on Tuesday. Southaven PD posted about this incident on Tuesday morning. […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in deadly weekend stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly stabbing over the weekend has led to the arrest of a Memphis woman. According to an affidavit, Velma Young is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false reporting in connection to the stabbing. On Saturday around 4:45 a.m. found a man suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Raleigh driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a Dodge Charger in a driveway in Raleigh over the weekend. Memphis Police say they responded Saturday to an accident call in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive. They found a man inside the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Drummonds, TN
Covington, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WHNT News 19

Couple caught making 100’s of fake tags in their home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a Frayser couple admitted to making fake drive-out tags out of their apartment after being caught red-handed with over two hundred fraudulent temporary license plates. Memphis police arrested Cory Walton and Erica Sanders on Wednesday after searching their apartment on Churchwood Lane inside the Renaissance At Steele Apartments on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Michaels
mayfield-messenger.com

Two men arrested on meth charges

On June 30, 2022 at 2:08 a.m., Graves County Deputies Tyler Crane and Chandler Sirls conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on KY 58 East. The vehicle in question was determined to have no valid insurance. During an investigation to verify ownership of the vehicle, deputies attempted to identify...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WREG

Two arrested after stealing $60K church van, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after a $60,000 van was stolen from an east Shelby County church early Tuesday morning. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO Alert detectives found the stolen van on Mossbrook Lane and saw Jason Taylor, 39, and Carrie Litton, 40, get into the van. When detectives turned […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Property Crime#Cottonwood Place#Mpd#Covington Police#Nashville Investigators#Nexs
millington-news.com

NEWS ALERT- Female Found Deceased near West Union

On June 26 about 5:58 a.m., the Millington Police Department responded to a possible dead on arrival call at Highway 51 and West Union Road. Upon the officer’s arrival a white female 34 years of age was discovered on the side of the road in a kneeled down, leaning forward position. And it was determined the woman was deceased.
CBS 42

Teen shot in face while leaving her own birthday party, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old was shot in the face while leaving her own birthday party over the weekend, family says. Breanna Keys was hit by a stray bullet Friday in the 500 block of Marianna Street just before 9:30 p.m. WREG went to the scene and found several vehicles with bullet holes in […]
WREG

Two cornered, shot dead inside Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for the shooters who gunned down two men inside a Hickory Hill gas station Thursday night. The violent attack was caught on camera at the Citgo in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road. Investigators said the suspects got out of a vehicle, entered the gas station, and shot the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
radio7media.com

Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County

LATE LAST WEEK AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE ON DECATUR AVE. AFTER SEARCHING THE RESIDENCE AGENTS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 2400 FENTANYL PILLS AND APPROXIMATELY 15 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA. DARIEN AVANTE ARNOLD WAS ARRESTED AND FACES TRAFFICKING CHARGES ALONG WITH UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ASSISTING IN THIS CASE WAS THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, ALEA, AND DEA.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy