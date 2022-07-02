ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Legendary MS Football Coach to be Inducted into MS Sports HOF

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxPdF_0gSlhL0A00

Legendary MS Football Coach Bob Tyler is set to be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is set for July 30.

Tyler coached at Ole Miss, Alabama, Mississippi State and Millsaps. He also led high school teams and won nearly 90% of their games.

