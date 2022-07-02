Legendary MS Football Coach to be Inducted into MS Sports HOF
Legendary MS Football Coach Bob Tyler is set to be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
The ceremony is set for July 30.
Tyler coached at Ole Miss, Alabama, Mississippi State and Millsaps. He also led high school teams and won nearly 90% of their games.
