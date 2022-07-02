ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cordova homicide suspect detained after barricade situation in South Memphis

By Autumn Scott, Jordan James, Courtney Anderson
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Byron Pipkin. He has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault-bodily harm, and existing warrants.

Byron Pipkin
Officials arrest man wanted for kidnapping, escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect wanted in a Cordova homicide has been detained after being barricaded inside a South Memphis hotel.

Dozens of Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies filled the area of Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard after receiving a tip the person accused of killing a woman in Cordova was hiding out at the Economy Inn.

The suspect is reportedly wanted for a deadly shooting on Cross Wood Lane. The sheriff’s office says a woman was shot to death in a home Thursday morning.

The woman was later identified as 28-year-old Marquicha Thomas. Investigators say Thomas’s shooting death stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

Officials: Man arrested for selling heroin out of Florence hotel room

The sheriff’s office says the suspect refused to come out after they were given verbal commands. As a result, a crisis negotiator was brought in.

The suspect’s loved ones also showed up to assist investigators.

After just over two hours of being barricaded inside one of the rooms, a person walked out of the room and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are still investigating the scene. The identity of the person detained has not been released.

WREG

Deputy run over, suspect shot in Cordova

UPDATE: Charlie Gibson, 23, has been identified as the suspect in the officer-involved shooting. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A suspect and two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the hospital following an incident in Cordova Monday night. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m. in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive, a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

1 man pronounced dead while 2 suspects on the run in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Crossings at Fox Meadows apartments Sunday evening around 6 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the victim walked through the apartment complex with two suspects. Shortly after, gunshots were fired and the two men were observed running northbound on Hickory Hill.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh shooting leaves one man dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive for an accident just after 4:30 a.m. Officers found a man inside a Dodge Charger suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was taken to Baptist East Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a release said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in deadly weekend stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly stabbing over the weekend has led to the arrest of a Memphis woman. According to an affidavit, Velma Young is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false reporting in connection to the stabbing. On Saturday around 4:45 a.m. found a man suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after Parkway Village deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr. Police say one of the suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Glenview shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in Glenview. Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.
GLENVIEW, IL
WREG

Car collides with train in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck in South Memphis after a car collided with a train. Police said that one man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and this is now an active investigation. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns mother of 8 fatally shot in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Sunday to remember a Memphis mother of eight who was shot and killed. A weekend that’s supposed to be filled with joy has turned into sorrow for those who knew and loved Marquicha Thomas. Loved ones met just off the banks of the Mississippi River to remember […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead at Frayser apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning. Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 injured in Midtown triple shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt in a Midtown shooting Saturday night. At approximately 7:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South. When officers arrived, two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
