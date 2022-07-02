Cordova homicide suspect detained after barricade situation in South Memphis

UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Byron Pipkin. He has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault-bodily harm, and existing warrants.

Byron Pipkin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect wanted in a Cordova homicide has been detained after being barricaded inside a South Memphis hotel.

Dozens of Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies filled the area of Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard after receiving a tip the person accused of killing a woman in Cordova was hiding out at the Economy Inn.

The suspect is reportedly wanted for a deadly shooting on Cross Wood Lane. The sheriff’s office says a woman was shot to death in a home Thursday morning.

The woman was later identified as 28-year-old Marquicha Thomas. Investigators say Thomas’s shooting death stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect refused to come out after they were given verbal commands. As a result, a crisis negotiator was brought in.

The suspect’s loved ones also showed up to assist investigators.

After just over two hours of being barricaded inside one of the rooms, a person walked out of the room and was taken into custody.









The sheriff’s office says detectives are still investigating the scene. The identity of the person detained has not been released.

