ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the outside, Andrew Eagar is a happy and energetic two-year-old. On the inside, his body is fighting a different battle. "The first warning signs were probably about three months ago. We noticed that he was going through a lot more diapers. We thought we needed to go up in size on diapers, so we did that and that wasn't working. We thought maybe we needed to change the brand of diapers, so we did that and it just got progressively worse," said Andrew's mom, Jennifer Eagar.

ORO VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO