Cleveland weather forecast: Rain chances are back

The Akron RubberDucks have postponed Monday night's game against the Altoona Curve amid a downtown curfew that is set to go into effect at 9 p.m. Mayor Dan Horrigan issued the order amid civil unrest following the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron police, with bodycam video released Sunday showing officers shot Walker dozens of times.
CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters battled intense flames early Tuesday morning at a home on East 71st Street north of Fleet Avenue. Fire officials tweeted video (watch below) from the scene while saying reports indicated kids were throwing fireworks into the vacant home. Nobody was hurt, but the official cause...
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have released a full statement expressing sadness, unity and support for the community of Akron in response to the shooting death of Jayland Walker by police. The Akron RubberDucks, Cleveland's Double-A affiliate, postponed Monday's scheduled game against the Altoona Curve due to a downtown...
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police and officials are searching for a missing 38-year-old woman. April Booth has been missing since March . Booth told her daughter at the time she was attending mental health rehab, but has not returned home since. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
CLEVELAND — Gas prices have dropped once again throughout the last week as the national average now stands at $4.78 after falling 10.4 cents per gallon. Here in Northeast Ohio, drivers are seeing a similar trend as gas prices have gone down 12.3 cents per gallon in Cleveland and dipped 13.6 cents in Akron within the last week. While the Cleveland average is 12.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, it still remains $1.76 higher than one year ago, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Tuesday morning.
AKRON, Ohio — A curfew has been issued for downtown Akron from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., city officials announced Monday morning. The curfew will remain in effect until further notice amid damage to multiple businesses during overnight protests. It comes one day after the Akron Police Department released...
WESTLAKE, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. UPDATE: A fundraiser has been set up for his family in effort to help the family recover from the losses caused by the fire. Visit the GoFundMe page to learn more and donate.
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated COVID story on June 29, 2022. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and the Cleveland Department of Public Health are going to be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots on Monday, July 11, at the Greater Cleveland Drug Court’s annual Yoga on the Beach from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
AKRON, Ohio — Cleanup efforts were underway early Monday morning in downtown Akron where some windows were broken amid overnight protests in response to the shooting death of Jayland Walker. 3News witnessed crews boarding up windows and sweeping up glass at multiple locations along South Main and East Exchange...
AKRON, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a small plane crashed in Akron’s Ellet neighborhood on Monday evening. New details released late Tuesday morning include the names of the pilot and passenger involved in the crash, which are listed as follows:
AKRON, Ohio — Following the release of bodycam footage Sunday showing the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker by Akron police, peaceful demonstrations in the afternoon became more aggressive overnight, with various forms of property damage and alleged arson leading to roughly 50 arrests. Mayor Dan Horrigan subsequently ordered...
AMHERST, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two North Olmsted residents were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 9:10 p.m., the...
AKRON, Ohio — First responders are on scene after a small plane crashed in Akron's Ellet neighborhood Monday evening. According to officials, the aircraft went down just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive, not far from Hyre Community Learning Center. Two people—a male pilot and a female passenger—have been taken to the hospital in serious condition.
AKRON, Ohio — To those who knew him, the last 30 days of Jayland Walker’s life are a tale of contradictions. The countdown begins in late May with wedding plans erased when Jaymeisha Beasley, his high school sweetheart and fiancée, died in a violent car crash. SUBSCRIBE:...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent fatal shooting. According to Warrensville Heights Police Chief Wesley Haynes, Marcelous Sampson Tell was fatally shot at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge on Northfield Road in the early morning hours of Saturday. Haynes says Tell was shot by an unknown man at approximately 1:30 a.m.
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A man was arrested after security footage captured him breaking into a North Olmsted gas station while wearing a plastic bag over his head before allegedly stealing $157.67 worth of cigarettes. You can watch the security footage of the break-in in the video player above.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A Cuyahoga Falls man couldn’t let 4th of July go by without completing his annual tradition - decorating neighborhood lawns with hundreds of American Flags to honor the fallen. And this year, he did it just after a hip replacement!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on July 1, 2022. A 30-year-old man from Fairview Park was in Rocky River Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to face a judge amid felony charges for vandalism and ethnic intimidation.
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man has been charged with killing both his mother and grandmother as well as severely injuring his brother in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Seven Hills. Police arrived around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of East Pleasant Valley Road,...
