Cleveland weather forecast: Rain chances are back

CLEVELAND — Gas prices have dropped once again throughout the last week as the national average now stands at $4.78 after falling 10.4 cents per gallon. Here in Northeast Ohio, drivers are seeing a similar trend as gas prices have gone down 12.3 cents per gallon in Cleveland and dipped 13.6 cents in Akron within the last week. While the Cleveland average is 12.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, it still remains $1.76 higher than one year ago, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Tuesday morning.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO