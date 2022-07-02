ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland weather forecast: Rain chances are back

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures to kick start the holiday weekend will...

www.wkyc.com

WKYC

38-year-old Cleveland woman missing since March 2022

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police and officials are searching for a missing 38-year-old woman. April Booth has been missing since March . Booth told her daughter at the time she was attending mental health rehab, but has not returned home since. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
WKYC

Gas prices continue slow decline in Northeast Ohio: See the difference compared to last week

CLEVELAND — Gas prices have dropped once again throughout the last week as the national average now stands at $4.78 after falling 10.4 cents per gallon. Here in Northeast Ohio, drivers are seeing a similar trend as gas prices have gone down 12.3 cents per gallon in Cleveland and dipped 13.6 cents in Akron within the last week. While the Cleveland average is 12.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, it still remains $1.76 higher than one year ago, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Tuesday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

COVID vaccines and boosters to be available at Edgewater Park for Yoga on the Beach event July 11

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated COVID story on June 29, 2022. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and the Cleveland Department of Public Health are going to be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots on Monday, July 11, at the Greater Cleveland Drug Court’s annual Yoga on the Beach from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron police report 'no significant incidents' related to protests Monday evening; downtown curfew will be lifted Wednesday

AKRON, Ohio — Following the release of bodycam footage Sunday showing the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker by Akron police, peaceful demonstrations in the afternoon became more aggressive overnight, with various forms of property damage and alleged arson leading to roughly 50 arrests. Mayor Dan Horrigan subsequently ordered...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

2 motorcyclists injured during Saturday night crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two North Olmsted residents were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 9:10 p.m., the...
AMHERST, OH
WKYC

Small plane crashes near Akron middle school; 2 people taken to hospital

AKRON, Ohio — First responders are on scene after a small plane crashed in Akron's Ellet neighborhood Monday evening. According to officials, the aircraft went down just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive, not far from Hyre Community Learning Center. Two people—a male pilot and a female passenger—have been taken to the hospital in serious condition.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Person of interest sought in fatal Warrensville Heights shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent fatal shooting. According to Warrensville Heights Police Chief Wesley Haynes, Marcelous Sampson Tell was fatally shot at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge on Northfield Road in the early morning hours of Saturday. Haynes says Tell was shot by an unknown man at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH

