Quick Six: How would you describe the Hornets’ offseason so far?

 3 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports. Both Mike’s are here along with Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock!

  • What should Panthers fans be most excited about next season?
  • How would you describe the Hornets’ offseason so far?
  • What’s been the best NBA free agent signing or trade so far since Thursday?
  • Is the move to super conferences good or bad for college football?
  • Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! The 59-year-old has been on the Mets’ payroll since 2011. He’ll get $1.9 million every July 1 through 2035. What’s the worst contract ever in American professional sports?
  • What’s your favorite Fourth of July movie?
