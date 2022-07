MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sultry, damp, and very steamy. Conditions will stay steady as we continue through the holiday weekend. Our Sunday will bring a number of showers and storms bubbling up through the day. At times these showers will be heavy with lots of lightning. When rain isn’t falling, it will be overcast and damp. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

2 DAYS AGO