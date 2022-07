MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Things are looking brighter, literally. We will still have showers and thunderstorms each day, going into the weekend, but they will be fewer and less frequent. It's just about the type of weather you might expect in early July. That means high humidity and light wind. The one thing to not be concerned about is the tropics. There are no disturbances, on this anniversary of the 1916 hurricane that struck Mobile as a Category 3.

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO