Oral health is integral to overall health, and public impact research has shown far too many people in Hawaiʻi are not able to access necessary oral health care. A report from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health released in 2022 found that Hawaiʻi’s low-income preschool students have the highest prevalence of dental decay in the nation.The consequences of poor oral health affect the entire body, and many oral health conditions are preventable and can reduce expensive emergency room visits.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 8 HOURS AGO