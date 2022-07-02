ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flashing flooding catches Port Arthur and Mid-County residents off guard

By Angel San Juan
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ARTHUR — Southeast Texas is drying out tonight after much-needed...

kfdm.com

KFDM-TV

Residents react to Port Neches officer involved shooting

Port Neches — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Port Neches. Police and Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett have released the name of the man killed by officers. 21 year old Trevon Darion Hull who lived in Port Arthur. They say he had a...
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

15-month-old baby and adult male die in mobile home fire near Warren

TYLER COUNTY — A 15-month-old baby and an adult male died early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire near Warren, according to a press release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, July 5, at around 4 a.m., the Warren Volunteer Fire Department and Tyler County Deputies...
WARREN, TX
KFDM-TV

High temperatures take toll on Texas crops

TEXAS — The high temperatures crops experienced over recent weeks across much of the state could translate into lower yields for producers, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert. Lee Tarpley, Ph.D., AgriLife Research plant physiologist, Beaumont, said the recent heat wave arrived at a bad time for...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Storm update: Heavy rain likely to remain concentrated along the coast, in Galveston and to the east

Good afternoon. With this post we will provide an update on rainfall expected tonight and Friday, before our region dries out and starts to heat back up this weekend. The bottom line: We are maintaining a Stage 1 flood alert for coastal counties through Friday. The biggest change in this afternoon update is that our area of greatest concern has shifted eastward: We now expect the heaviest rainfall from now on to be focused on Galveston Bay and points eastward.
GALVESTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Live music, food and fireworks headline Beaumont's 4th of July celebration

BEAUMONT — Thousands of Southeast Texans celebrated America's birthday on the lakeside of the Beaumont Event Centre Monday. This the 36th year, the city has hosted this Independence Day event. This year, America is marking 246 years since the signing of the the Declaration of Independence. The festival at...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Thousands celebrate America's birthday with a fireworks show in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A big crowd of Southeast Texans spent most of Monday afternoon celebrating Independence Day. It was the 36th July 4th Celebration that the city hosted. City officials estimate crowd attendance ranged from five to eight thousand. The event was held at the Beaumont Event Centre on the lakeside of the venue.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD investigating near Gulf and Glasshouse

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse Street. Investigators have put up crime scene tape around a home, and officers are searching for shell casings in the area located southwest of Delaware and Magnolia. At least one...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont police seek help with June 24 homicide investigation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Police are asking the public to assist detectives with an ongoing homicide investigation. No arrests have been made in the fatal June 24 shooting of 35-year-old Beaumont resident Ronald Bob. And now, police are asking community for the community's help.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Body found could be that of missing 18-year-old

Police are waiting on DNA confirmation before positively identifying a body found Wednesday as that of a missing 18-year-old in Port Arthur. German Saldago was last seen at his home June 23 before going to bed in the house he shares with his parents. At 5 a.m. June 24, when...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
KFDM-TV

Beaumont CVB will host Beep Baseball World Series

BEAUMONT — Press release from Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau below:. The National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA) World Series, a sports organization for athletes who are blind or visually impaired, is taking place in Beaumont at the Cris Quinn Soccer Complex on July 24 – 31, 2022. The teams in the league come from the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The world series is one of the most notable sporting events for the NBBA that gives all teams the opportunity to meet and compete.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Pursuit of justice continues 20 years after killing of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley

Mark Blanton was the assistant police chief in Port Arthur in 2002 when a pipeline worker found the body of a young girl on Pleasure Island. The spot was remote, and wildlife officers had found the remains of the little girl, later to be identified as 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley. The child had been reported missing from her home in Orange on July 4, 2002.
ORANGE, TX

