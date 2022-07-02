Flashing flooding catches Port Arthur and Mid-County residents off guard

Port Neches — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Port Neches. Police and Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett have released the name of the man killed by officers. 21 year old Trevon Darion Hull who lived in Port Arthur. They say he had a...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some people living in Port Arthur could experience changes in their water pressure due to a main water break. The break happened in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive. Residents and businesses may experience low to no water pressure for about four to six hours, according to a City of Port Arthur release.
ORANGE — This Fourth of July weekend, Americans are facing high gas prices as they travel during the holiday. KFDM/Fox 4's Dierra Banks spoke with travelers at the Orange Travel Information Center and has reaction to gas prices.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is urging the community to be careful amid street flooding and high water. Several streets in Port Arthur are flooding, according to a City of Port Arthur release. Officials are warning drivers in the area to ride with caution. If...
The City of Port Arthur, along with Lamar State College Port Arthur and Motiva hosted a 4th of July celebration Monday at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center in Port Arthur. KFDM/Fox 4 reporter Dierra Banks has the report.
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a police officer in Port Neches Tuesday morning. Two officers are involved in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Trevon Darion Hull, Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett told 12News. The shooting happened on a cul-de-sac outside the Merriman Square Townhomes.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Arthur college student is dead after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s (CPSO) deputies say he was shot while trespassing on N. Lake Court Dr. in southern Lake Charles Monday night, July 4. Joseph Tezeno, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to...
TYLER COUNTY — A 15-month-old baby and an adult male died early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire near Warren, according to a press release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, July 5, at around 4 a.m., the Warren Volunteer Fire Department and Tyler County Deputies...
TEXAS — The high temperatures crops experienced over recent weeks across much of the state could translate into lower yields for producers, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert. Lee Tarpley, Ph.D., AgriLife Research plant physiologist, Beaumont, said the recent heat wave arrived at a bad time for...
Good afternoon. With this post we will provide an update on rainfall expected tonight and Friday, before our region dries out and starts to heat back up this weekend. The bottom line: We are maintaining a Stage 1 flood alert for coastal counties through Friday. The biggest change in this afternoon update is that our area of greatest concern has shifted eastward: We now expect the heaviest rainfall from now on to be focused on Galveston Bay and points eastward.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — All four suspects are now in custody after they ran from a stolen car on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County, according to Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies captured the final two suspects late Tuesday morning around noon. Deputies identified the suspects...
BEAUMONT — For Southeast Texans who will be setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July, we have some safety tips for you that local fireworks businesses and first responders want you to keep in mind as ou celebrate:. - Don't point or throw fireworks at another person. -...
BEAUMONT — Thousands of Southeast Texans celebrated America's birthday on the lakeside of the Beaumont Event Centre Monday. This the 36th year, the city has hosted this Independence Day event. This year, America is marking 246 years since the signing of the the Declaration of Independence. The festival at...
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse Street. Investigators have put up crime scene tape around a home, and officers are searching for shell casings in the area located southwest of Delaware and Magnolia. At least one...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Police are asking the public to assist detectives with an ongoing homicide investigation. No arrests have been made in the fatal June 24 shooting of 35-year-old Beaumont resident Ronald Bob. And now, police are asking community for the community's help.
Police are waiting on DNA confirmation before positively identifying a body found Wednesday as that of a missing 18-year-old in Port Arthur. German Saldago was last seen at his home June 23 before going to bed in the house he shares with his parents. At 5 a.m. June 24, when...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
BEAUMONT — Press release from Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau below:. The National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA) World Series, a sports organization for athletes who are blind or visually impaired, is taking place in Beaumont at the Cris Quinn Soccer Complex on July 24 – 31, 2022. The teams in the league come from the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The world series is one of the most notable sporting events for the NBBA that gives all teams the opportunity to meet and compete.
Mark Blanton was the assistant police chief in Port Arthur in 2002 when a pipeline worker found the body of a young girl on Pleasure Island. The spot was remote, and wildlife officers had found the remains of the little girl, later to be identified as 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley. The child had been reported missing from her home in Orange on July 4, 2002.
