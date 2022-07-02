ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Maximum Male Models To Unveil 2022 Tennis Wear Collection On 7/8 WWE SmackDown

By Gisberto Guzzo
 4 days ago
WWE SmackDown (7/8) Maximum Male Models Unveil 2022 Tennis Wear Collection. Keep track of everything happening on WWE SmackDown by checking out Fightful's live coverage. We will also have a post-show review beginning at 11...

News On Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE SummerSlam

Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?. A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.
Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Revealed

Earlier this evening, we got news on when Roman Reigns will be returning to “Raw“, but what about “SmackDown”? Reigns will be returning home to the Blue Brand sooner rather than later, as The Tribal Chief is advertised for this Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”!
Backstage News on Original Plans for Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then successfully cashed it in on SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, as was seen during the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank PLE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio about Summerslam preparations. “Right...
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
Huge Name Added To Madison Square Garden WWE Raw

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.
Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.
Ric Flair's 'Woooo' Added Back To WWE Signature Open, Flair Comments

Ric Flair's trademark "Woooo" has been added back to the WWE signature open as of the July 4 episode of WWE Raw. The "Woooo" was removed from the signature open on the September 20, 2021 episode of WWE Raw. At the time, Flair was facing backlash after having sexual misconduct allegations against him and having the depiction of said allegations featured in an episode of Dark Side of the Ring. The incident allegedly occurred on the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” in 2002. Flair released a statement denying the allegations, which you can read by clicking here.
Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw & Smackdown June 20-June 24

Fightful has learned backstage notes from WWE last week. - Top Contender 5 Way match and Bianca Belair promo: Shawn Daivari & Petey Williams. - Angelo Dawkins vs. Jey Uso: Michael Hayes & Joe Hennig. - Elias concert: Kenny Dykstra. - Gauntlet match: Jamie Noble & Shane Helms. - Miz...
Several Released WWE Wrestlers Weren't Told They'd Still Be Included In WWE 2K22

The WWE 2K22 roster reveal ahead of its release earlier this year caught some people by surprise -- specifically some people on the roster. Fightful has spoken to several members of the WWE 2K22 roster that have been released along the way since they were scanned in. None of them that we spoke to were informed explicitly ahead of the announcement that they'd be included in the game, but some caught wind of it in the days prior. We've spoken to numerous wrestlers who weren't told outright that they'd be getting paid for it, but to "expect something" later this year.
Liv Morgan Reveals What Ronda Rousey Said To Her After She Won The SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan is over the moon to be the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Liv Morgan accomplished the dream of a lifetime at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Not only did she knock Becky Lynch, someone who defeated her for the Raw Women's Championship earlier this year, off of a ladder to secure the Money in the Bank briefcase, but she later cashed in on Ronda Rousey, becoming only the third person in WWE to defeat Ronda Rousey and in the process, Liv Morgan became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.
