City of Dallas, police send nuisance noise warnings to wrong addresses

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe letter identifies residents' homes as...

www.wfaa.com

fox4news.com

4-year-old hurt in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 4-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car that never stopped. Fort Worth police responded to the neighborhood near Highway 287 and Mitchell Road late Monday night to find that child hurt. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas bar to close after violent incidents

DALLAS - A Dallas bar will close Monday because of repeated complaints from neighbors about violence. The Dallas Morning News reports the OT Tavern on Lower Greenville will shut down at the end of the day. A man was shot and killed outside the bar in March. Two women were...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed in fight between Fort Worth roommates

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was killed and another injured in a fight in Fort Worth early Monday morning. Police said the roommates were fighting in a home near Berry and Mitchell boulevards on the southeast side of the city. The man who died was stabbed. The other man...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man who claimed to ingest cleaning solution accused of stabbing roommate to death, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have a man in custody who is accused of stabbing two people in Fort Worth overnight, killing one of them. Officers got reports of the stabbing at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and were dispatched to Shropshire Street near East Berry. When they got there, they found one man dead and another person with non-life threatening injuries.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Two catalytic converters stolen, suspect wanted by Dallas police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are searching for a suspect in the theft of two catalytic converters. On May 25 at about 11 p.m., the suspect cut two catalytic converters from vehicles located at the 3100 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dispute between Fort Worth roommates leads to fatal stabbing, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A dispute between two roommates in Fort Worth led to a fatal stabbing early Monday morning, police said.At about 1:28 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 2400 block of Shropshire Street in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Additionally, a second man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between roommates and that there is a suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

I-20 reopen after partial shutdown due to two crashes

DALLAS — Two crashes involving five vehicles had shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southeastern Dallas County on Tuesday morning. The crash was on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dowdy Ferry Road. The Dallas Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a major multi-vehicle accident at 4:49 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX

