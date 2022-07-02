City of Dallas, police send nuisance noise warnings to wrong addresses

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO