Black Voter Empowerment campaign kicks off in Toledo

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -Tiffin swore in its acting mayor on Tuesday. Tiffin city council president Bridget Boyle said she is happy to fulfill the position for up to 30 days. However, she will not be serving the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Protests continue across the nation over the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v Wade, including right here in northwest Ohio. On Sunday, one local organizer decided to direct their frustration at a local church. On Lime City Rd. in Perrysburg, a group of protesters stood...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The class of 1972 is looking to celebrate their 50th reunion, but after half a century, they’re having difficulty tracking down their former classmates. Alumni from both Scott and Libbey High Schools are trying rally fellow students to their festivities this year. For the Libbey...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit delivers 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older, and cuts down on travel costs and scheduling headaches by bringing the testing equipment to communities throughout northwest Ohio this month. While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best...
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois has saddened the entire country. In Port Clinton, Ohio, residents were celebrating their own Fourth of July parade. And while many there felt pain for those in Highland Park, they said they felt safe in their community.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is safe after being pulled from the Maumee River Monday night. A witness told WTOL 11 that she was sitting behind Imagination Station in downtown Toledo when she saw three teens on bikes jump the man, steal his bike and shove him in the water.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was assaulted during a bike ride and thrown into the Maumee River on the 4th of July holiday. According to Toledo Police records, a 51-year-old man was riding his bike behind Imagination Station around 8:30 p.m. Monday when two suspects started to chase him on bikes. They hit the man on the bike and forced him off. Police say that’s when a third suspect approached and began repeatedly punching and kicking the man.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Independence Day. It happened near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Greene Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. According to police records, officers found Scott Gallagher suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside near the...
There were minimal complaints of fireworks in the city over the weekend – but that doesn’t mean they weren’t in use. There were four fireworks complaints Sunday night and one complaint Saturday, said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Division. No citations were issued, he...
FINDLAY, Ohio — If you're looking for a patriotic setting for Independence Day, look no further than Flag City, USA. Findlay has been considered the Flag City since 1968, so you might be surprised to hear that they've only had an official Fourth of July parade for 13 years.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fireworks weren’t the only things reaching the skies this Fourth of July. From higher food prices to higher gas prices, some people were forced to adjust their holiday traditions. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, this year’s Fourth of July’s cookout was 17 percent...
Tiffin, Ohio — During a special meeting of Tiffin City Council on Friday, councilmembers heard from four candidates seeking to fulfill the remainder of outgoing Mayor Aaron Montz’s term. Montz’s final day in office is Monday, July 4, as he goes on to lead the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership...
PERRYSBURG — Several contractor mistakes have slowed progress on the water tower repainting project. The new estimated date for finishing the project has been pushed back at least two weeks. “It’s my understanding that the water tower contractor used the wrong color paint for the silhouettes, as per the...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur announced a $4 million grant to provide employment services to recently released incarcerated adults. The Pathway Home grant was awarded to Harbor Inc., a health services provider. It will support Harbor’s work in Lucas, Defiance and Fulton counties to connect incarcerated adults that are going to be released soon, with case managers and job opportunities.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is currently facing charges after he assaulted two Toledo police officers Monday. According to Toledo Police, two officers attempted to serve a warrant and take Martwan Hamilton, 28, into custody. When Hamilton was approached by the first officer, Hamilton punched the officer in the throat.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people fled from the Kobe Bay restaurant at the docks in Toledo after a shooting in the early hours of the 4th of July holiday. According to police reports, officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday after hearing gun shots and dispatch receiving 911 calls. Crews arrived to find hundreds of people leaving Kobe Bay.
Prayer led by Paul Gruetter, for Council President, Chris Kannel and his family in the loss of his dad, Mike Kannel, was lifted up at the beginning of the June 27, 2022 meeting. With Mayor Steve Yagelski and President Kannel not present, Council member Don Schlosser led the meeting. Council...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A block party is taking place on Adam St. tonight. The event will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on The Village on Adams, 1700 Adams St. The event will be filled with live music, entertainment, games, food trucks and caricature artists. There will be...
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man shot in south Toledo Monday night has died. The shooting happened on the corner of Greene Street and City Park just before 8 p.m., according to Toledo police. The victim is described as an "adult male" in critical condition. Authorities have not released the...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an annual campaign put on by several local organizations to ensure all kids can start the school year off on the right note. “It’s so important, it really is,” said Toledo Public Schools Executive Director of Community Engagement and Student Supports, Heather Baker.
