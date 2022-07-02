Black Voter Empowerment campaign kicks off in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was assaulted during a bike ride and thrown into the Maumee River on the 4th of July holiday. According to Toledo Police records, a 51-year-old man was riding his bike behind Imagination Station around 8:30 p.m. Monday when two suspects started to chase him on bikes. They hit the man on the bike and forced him off. Police say that’s when a third suspect approached and began repeatedly punching and kicking the man.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO