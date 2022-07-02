ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altha, FL

Altha’s Mears signs to play collegiate basketball

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBg1z_0gSleOBc00

ALTHA Fla. ( WMBB ) — Altha senior guard Trace Mears signed to play basketball at NAIA program Cumberland University on Friday evening.

Mears was a 1000-point scorer for his career and in his senior season. He led a wildly talented Altha team, scoring 18 points per game.

Mears as well as seniors Jacob Cauley and Tyler Brown were a dominant trio. Helping win 21 games, the best mark in their boy’s basketball program’s history.

Altha was district runners-up to the eventual final four team, Malone, and had a playoff appearance.

Mear’s signing day comes several months after the end of his high school career and even his graduation date in May.

He said he went through some difficult times after his senior season ended, but he’s proud to have accomplished his childhood goal.

“Everything that’s been going on, I kind of fell off that dream, but then it just honestly it came back to me,” Mears said. “We went through a lot, especially my class. You know COVID, Hurricane Michael, with all that and with everything that was thrown our way. I mean, I and my team we’ve persevered through anything.”

Mears will be rooming with recent Blountstown alum, Kaiden Hatchet, who will be playing football at Cumberland University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Mosely standout wrestler pushes through injury

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Rising junior, Valarie Solorio was at the top of her career before suffering a hand injury this summer. In March, she went to the World Team Trials. There she placed second which secured herself a spot on the USA World Team and a ticket to go to the Pan American […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Mosley alum Rudd seeing growth with Blue Jays

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley alum, Jaden Rudd has spent a year playing in the MiLB after getting drafted last summer. Rudd led the dolphins to the 2021 class 5A State title. Following that, he was drafted in the seventh round to the Toronto Blue Jays. Rudd currently plays for the Florida Complex League […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Two Blountstown football players sign to next level

BLOUNTSTOWN Fla. (WMBB) — Two recent Blountstown High School graduates signed their letter of intent to play college football on Thursday evening. Free-safety and running back, Kaiden Hatchet, as well as cornerback and running back, Ben Jones, signed to continue their playing careers. Hatchet will be going to Cumberland University, following behind his teammates the […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Malone, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Altha, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Blountstown, FL
Local
Florida College Basketball
WMBB

Four Arnold swimmers named All-Americans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold boys swim team closed out a fantastic season and are now topping it off with some big awards. Four marlin swimmers were selected by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association as All-Americans for the 2021 season. Senior, Luke Maggiore finished second in the 100 meter breast stroke […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast Grapplers hosts wrestling tournament at Mosely

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Grapplers hosted a wrestling tournament at Mosely High School on Saturday. The Gulf Coast Grapplers hosted the Freedom Showdown, where several clubs from around the area competed in Saturday’s tournament. The goal of the AAU youth tournament is to build wrestling in the Panama City are giving […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

College softball stars host hitting clinic at Arnold

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Panhandle native college softball players were passing their skills to younger athletes through a hitting clinic at Arnold High School on Tuesday. Arnold alum and Rollins College senior shortstop Ashely Troutman, as well as Sneads alum and Florida State redshirt sophomore catcher Micaela Edenfield, teamed up with Arnold […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Brown
stpetecatalyst.com

USF anthropologist tells the story of ‘throwaway’ boys

After spending several years unearthing graves and crimes at an infamous, state-operated “school for boys” in Florida’s panhandle, University of South Florida anthropologist Erin Kimmerle has released her harrowing findings to the masses. Located outside the small town of Marianna, the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

North Port St. Joe veterans honored with monument

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Fourth of July celebrations in North Port St. Joe emphasized the veterans who fought for our freedom. Local officials unveiled the North Port St. Joe Veterans Monument, which local veterans are thrilled to see as an addition to the community. “When I come home and see this monument and […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast State College Foundation receives $160,000 in donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation got quite the contribution Thursday. The college received $160,000 in donations from multiple generous sources. The first was from Innovations Federal Credit Union, which donated $10,000 toward the Gulf Coast Guarantee. The program provides an automatic $1,400 financial aid award to current Bay, Gulf, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Basketball#Cumberland University#Hurricane Michael#Signing Day#Naia Program#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Fourth of July weekend brings big bucks to local business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Crowds come out in large numbers to celebrate the Fourth of July in Panama City Beach, and local business gets a huge boom in revenue during this special weekend. Patches Pub and Grill is a popular local hangout in Panama City Beach, but during tourist season, the vacation rentals […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Recent celebrations could cause another Covid-19 surge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local doctors said there could be another Covid-19 surge after this past Fourth of July. On holiday weekends like this one, it’s common to spend time with family and friends or attend a big public celebration like Landon Hall and his mom did. “We went to the beach and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay high today as ample atmospheric moisture, daytime heating and southerly flow allow for better rain chances Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already in place in the Big Bend Sunday morning, and rain coverage will likely stay high Sunday. Rain chances for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Callaway Commissioner Frank Mancinelli dies at 79

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Ward IV Commissioner Frank Mancinelli died on Wednesday. He was 79. City manager Eddie Cook confirmed Mancinelli’s passing on Wednesday evening. Mancinelli is known to the community as a Callaway commissioner and the project manager for the Hurricane Michael Debris Removal Grant with the University of Florida IFAS extension in […]
CALLAWAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wtvy.com

Who is top dog in the Wiregrass?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You can’t have the 4th of July without a hotdog. In fact, one of the biggest events of the day will be the annual hotdog eating contest in New York. The 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest Champs Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut look to continue their reign in 2022 when they take the big stage Monday.
DOTHAN, AL
visitpanamacitybeach.com

Kayak fishing Panama City Beach

Maybe it's the self-reliance, or simply the release of endorphins that accompany the physical demands of self-propulsion. Whatever the reason, fish caught from a kayak come with a heightened sense of accomplishment. This is not to imply that fishing from a kayak puts one at a competitive disadvantage; what it...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Fourth of July celebrations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year. Here is a list of events happening on Monday, July 4, 2022 in the area:. July 4th Parade, A.L. Kinsaul Park, 7 a.m. Salute To Freedom, Destination Panama City...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy