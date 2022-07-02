Altha’s Mears signs to play collegiate basketball

ALTHA Fla. ( WMBB ) — Altha senior guard Trace Mears signed to play basketball at NAIA program Cumberland University on Friday evening.

Mears was a 1000-point scorer for his career and in his senior season. He led a wildly talented Altha team, scoring 18 points per game.

Mears as well as seniors Jacob Cauley and Tyler Brown were a dominant trio. Helping win 21 games, the best mark in their boy’s basketball program’s history.

Altha was district runners-up to the eventual final four team, Malone, and had a playoff appearance.

Mear’s signing day comes several months after the end of his high school career and even his graduation date in May.

He said he went through some difficult times after his senior season ended, but he’s proud to have accomplished his childhood goal.

“Everything that’s been going on, I kind of fell off that dream, but then it just honestly it came back to me,” Mears said. “We went through a lot, especially my class. You know COVID, Hurricane Michael, with all that and with everything that was thrown our way. I mean, I and my team we’ve persevered through anything.”

Mears will be rooming with recent Blountstown alum, Kaiden Hatchet, who will be playing football at Cumberland University.

