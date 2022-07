NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Three men have been named as the perpetrators of a fatal shooting that took place in an apartment complex parking lot on Woodland Pointe Drive in May. Warrants charging criminal homicide and attempted murder have been issued against the men for the May 22 fatal shooting of Nelson Soto, 31, and the wounding of his female passenger in Soto’s vehicle.

