Co-op Skyrim mod Together Reborn has received a full release date from its developers, and it’s this week. Skyrim Together Reborn, as the name suggests, is a multiplayer mod for Bethesda’s 2011 RPG. The precursor to this mod was called Skyrim Together. However, this was scrapped in 2019 after the mod’s code was found to contain code copied from the popular Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) without permission (via PC Gamer). After this huge setback, the codebase was scrapped and a new team was formed to develop the mod.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO