Rex top Champion City 11-8

Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.

