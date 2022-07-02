Rex top Champion City 11-8
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Rex defeated Champion City 11-8 on Friday evening to improve to 18-9 on the season. Alec Bruson had a home run and 3 RBI's for the Rex. Brandon Boxer and Luis Hernandez each added two for Terre Haute. The Rex will play Champion City again on Saturday afternoon starting at 5:30 pm.
