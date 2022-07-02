ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Prince George community weighs in on crash that killed 18-year-old, residents say roads in town are dangerous

By D'mon Reynolds
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George community is still reeling after a devastating two-vehicle crash on Thursday night resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured two others.

A life gone too soon — this was the sentiment of many of the community members whom 8News spoke with. They also said the ‘back roads’ in the town of Disputanta, Virginia, can be pretty dangerous.

“It’s horrible because these back roads around here are dangerous,” resident Dana Thompson said.

Another resident said he sees far too many people driving unsafely on those roads.

“I’ve lived around here 24 years and I see a lot of people speeding up and down the roads,” Steven Shown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ5Jj_0gSlcPtX00
A road in Disputanta, Virginia. Credit: 8News

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash that took the life of 18-year-old Payton Faulkner.

According to Prince George County Police, around 10 p.m. on June 30, officers received a call about a two-car crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road. When they arrived at the scene, they determined that a Toyota Corolla had been traveling south when it crested a hill and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150. Police say Faulkner, who was driving the Corolla, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Shown said the roads in Disputanta can be difficult to navigate even for a seasoned driver.

“They’re narrow. They’re thin. And it’s hard to go around corners when you’re flying, then come around and meet a car, then — bam — you’re right there,” he said.

Thompson said he’s had rough experiences on those roads and thinks they need more resources.

“That mistake can cost you your life. It almost cost me mine. You don’t have streetlights, the roads are dark and desolate,” he added.

Thompson said this deadly accident will push him to check in more often with his loved ones.

“I got granddaughters. They just got their license,” he said.

A passenger in Faulkner’s vehicle was transported to the hospital, as was the driver of the F-150. The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

