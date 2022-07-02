New Bar Called No Vacancy Coming to River North Late Summer 2022

A brand new bar called No Vacancy is looking to debut in River North , located at 509 N. Wells St.

The new concept will move into the former home of the Pepper Canister sometime in late summer 2022 . The intimate space will feature a custom bar, sleek décor, and an array of seating arrangements, according to a press release. While the bar will have a decidedly modern style, the No Vacancy concept is as classic as it gets: a neighborhood watering hole where people can come to enjoy each other’s company over delicious drinks. This is the latest project from Keegan Moon and Ivan McCullagh , the latter having experience with Gibson’s Restaurant Group.

“A lot of what we’re doing is bringing it back to the basics,” says Moon, the former Operating Partner of Chicago’s Dine|Amic Hospitality and former Chief Operating Officer for Scottsdale, AZ-based Evening Entertainment Group. He points out that community, authentic hospitality, and a no-nonsense attitude are what the No Vacancy experience will be all about.

In addition to a sleek interior design, No Vacancy will feature an extensive beverage program that will include craft cocktails as well as beer, wine, and spirits from around the world. Additionally, the new bar will have a mouthwatering menu consisting of shared plates and small bites. Chef Zenas White plans to present guests with classic American food made with seasonal ingredients and a smattering of interactive menu items.

Photo: Google Earth Pro

