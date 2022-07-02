ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMPkN_0gSlasMu00

Liam Broady and Katie Boulter will look to continue the British momentum on day six at Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal attempts to stay on course for a calendar grand slam.

Coco Gauff and former SW19 champion Petra Kvitova will be in Centre Court action while next door on Court One, Iga Swiatek will look to take her winning streak into a 38th match.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.

Order of play

Brit watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFE5E_0gSlasMu00
British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Match of the day

Day six will see a number of intriguing clashes at the Championships and the opener on Centre Court promises to be special.

Teenager Coco Gauff will go up against fellow American Amanda Anisimova in a repeat of the 2017 US Open girls’ final. Anisimova, the 20th seed, won 6-0 6-2 on that day and with both youngsters predicted for bright futures, it could be a battle between two soon-to-be grand slam champions.

Later in the evening next door on Court One, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in a mouth-watering tie.

Look out for the under-arm serve!

Andy Murray sprung a surprise in his first-round win over James Duckworth with an under-arm serve. The much-debated shot has been a regular in the locker of Kyrgios for years and, true to form, he used one during a five-set win over British hopeful Paul Jubb on Tuesday.

But both of them were outdone on the fifth day of the Championships by Alexander Bublik. During his third-round tie with Frances Tiafoe the Kazakhstani unbelievably chucked in six underarm serves in one game!

Kyrgios was quick to comment but wrote on Twitter: “I love it, it’s different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds.”

Weather

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to a charge of common assault. The world number 40, who is due to play in the last eight of the men’s singles on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2, according to court listings.
SPORTS
newschain

Cameron Norrie wins five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Cameron Norrie kept hopes alive of a third home winner in the Wimbledon men’s singles in a decade with a dramatic five-set victory over David Goffin in the quarter-finals. The ninth seed twice recovered from a set down to claim a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory on a raucous Court One and become only the fourth British man in the Open era to reach the last four at the All England Club.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
newschain

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province, his troops escalated their offensive in neighbouring Donetsk, prompting the governor to urge more than a quarter of a million residents to evacuate. Gov Pavlo Kyrylenko said that getting the 350,000 people remaining in Donetsk...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Us Open#British#Centre Court#Court One#American#Kazakhstani
newschain

Title favourite Ons Jabeur sets up Wimbledon semi with her ‘barbecue buddy’

Ons Jabeur recovered from a set down to beat Marie Bouzkova and reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time. The highest seed left in the women’s draw was given her sternest examination of the Championships so far but produced a typically classy response to some big initial challenges to set up a last-four tie with good friend Tatjana Maria.
TENNIS
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive

Cameron Norrie put British fans through the wringer before he downed David Goffin in five sets to progress into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time. Norrie twice recovered from a set down to book a meeting with 2021 winner Novak Djokovic, who had to fight back from two sets down to beat young star Jannik Sinner.
TENNIS
newschain

Wimbledon defends start times after Novak Djokovic criticised late finishes

Wimbledon’s chief executive has defended the schedule after Novak Djokovic was critical about matches finishing late on the show courts. The defending champion’s fourth-round match against Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday did not start until 8pm after the day’s start of play was pushed back due to Centre Court’s centenary celebrations at 1.30pm.
TENNIS
newschain

Cameron Norrie ready to take on Novak Djokovic after winning Wimbledon epic

Cameron Norrie soaked in the biggest moment of his career after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in dramatic fashion then backed himself to defeat Novak Djokovic. The ninth seed twice recovered from a set down to claim a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory over Belgian David Goffin on a raucous Court One and become only the fourth British man in the Open era to reach the last four at the All England Club.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy