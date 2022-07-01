Technoblade cancer death updates – Fans remember Minecraft YouTuber and request ‘Technoblade never dies’ splash screen

POPULAR Minecraft Youtuber Technoblade died at age 23 following a cancer battle and his fans are now pushing for a new splash text in his memory.

A Change.org petition requesting a "Technoblade never dies!" splash text to be added into Minecraft was created following the well-known streamer's death and has since obtained nearly 40,000 signatures.

Many are urging for the new splash text after Minecraft streamer, Dream, wrote a heartwarming message via his YouTube community tab in tribute post.

The message concluded: "The world will miss you and your impact and positivity will live on and never leave our hearts. Technoblade truly never dies."

On June 30, Technoblade made one final YouTube video post titled "So long nerds" in which his father shared the tragic news of his son's passing after a sarcoma cancer battle.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here," the message began. "If you’re watching this. I am dead."

End-of-year milestone

In a rare tweet on December 31, 2021, Technoblade posted about how he reached 10million subscribers on YouTube.

He wrote: "When I was 13 I decided to get 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Today, after 8 years, 2 months and 3 days: 100%"

Techno became a YouTuber to get to 10million subscribers

In the video “the search for the [PIG] rank,” Technoblade claims that the only reason he started the channel was to feel confident and get 10million subscribers.

However, he immediately realized that he “needed to get an even cooler rank” after encountering someone with the three-colored [McProHosting] rank, Wiki reported.

The [PIG] rank is a specially colored rank that was created by Technoblade.

Minecraft vs. Cancer

The charity Minecrafters vs. Cancer received more than $75,000 thanks to the efforts of Technoblade, a well-known streamer, and other Minecraft content creators.

Soon enough, the YouTube channel’s fundraising target was increased to $100,000, per SportsKeeda.

He announced on his YouTube channel at the start of February 2022 that he would be holding a benefit event for the Sarcoma Foundation of America dubbed Minecrafters vs. Cancer.”

He added that the foundation would support sarcoma research because it’s responsible for childhood cancer.

Previous surgery had gone well

Despite Technoblade experiencing excruciating agony for a week after the operation, everything went smoothly.

In order to replace the muscle in the shoulder, a few of his left leg muscles had to be removed, making the leg lifeless.

He had 205 bones after losing his right collarbone, which, in his lighthearted humor, put him above mortal standards.

He also made light of the fact that he would have to postpone his surprise boxing battle against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Wiki explained, because his upper body strength had been “steamrolled.”

‘I Almost Became An Amputee’

He released an update video on December 23, 2021, titled “I Almost Became An Amputee.”

He said that his right arm would have to be amputated in order to remove the tumor, which may have been too late by the time the operation was set for October.

The physicians informed Technoblade that he might undergo a limb salvage treatment, during which they would remove part of his bones and muscles in addition to the tumor that had initially caused his cancer.

The second, more severe choice would be to amputate his right arm entirely.

The amputation, however, was claimed to only marginally improve his survival chances over the limb salvage treatment, Wiki reported.

‘where I’ve been’

In a video titled “where I’ve been,” published on August 27, 2021, Technoblade said that he had been diagnosed with sarcoma in early August after experiencing discomfort and swelling in his right arm.

Doctors found the cancer early, so Techno concentrated on receiving chemotherapy treatments.

He advised his viewers to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine and take the required measures later in the video because he was now immunocompromised and at a higher risk.

From the moment he made the announcement, he received support from YouTubers for the Roblox game KreekCraft, HelloItsVG, and Ryguyrocky, as well as from Dream, DanTDM, CaptainSparklez, and other members of the Dream SMP, Wiki reports.

No official face reveal in his videos

There was never a formal “face reveal” by Techno, Wiki reports.

However, he has shown his face in the “Cooking with Technoblade” videos, the 100,000 Subscriber Special video, and at the conclusion of his “playing minecraft hardcore with a steering wheel” broadcast.

Techno reportedly had ADHD

Techno often mentioned having Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in his analysis videos and tweets.

In a 2017 tweet, Techno wrote: "if i had to describe ADHD: sometimes people talk to me and i get so busy focusing on listening attentively that i don't hear what they say."

Another Hypixel Forum post on September 27, 2014, validated his ADHD.

His parents are divorced

In one of his 2016 Q&A videos, he said that his parents had separated.

Technoblade lived with his father until he passed away, as was disclosed on a stream when he neglected to silence his microphone, according to Wiki.

His father’s ownership of a film company was also made known in one of Techno’s videos.

Did Techno go to school?

In middle school, Technoblade attended a fencing class. He spent most of the early years of his YouTube career there, where he also attended high school and received his diploma, per Wiki.

After taking a gap year, Technoblade relocated to Chicago, Illinois in the middle of 2018 and enrolled in college as an English major there for more than a year before dropping out and returning to San Francisco.

Known for his PVP skills

The Minecraft community knew Technoblade for his prowess in PVP (player-versus-player) warfare, per his fan Wiki.

He was the only YouTuber to have won the Minecraft Monday tournament four times, earning him the [PIG+++] status on Hypixel.

He frequently worked with other well-known YouTubers, many of whom he met through Minecraft Monday; some of them were even his colleagues at the time.

Techno’s video habits

The majority of Technoblade’s videos were created on the Hypixel Minecraft server, according to his fan Wiki.

Although he had attempted (and failed) to make daily episodes, the interval between his video uploads was often a week to a month.

He also broadcast live Minecraft gameplay on YouTube, participating in Minecraft Mondays, the MC Championship, SMP Earth, Minecraft Story Mode, Party Games, and the Dream SMP.

Along with TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, and Wilbur Soot, he was a member of Sleepyboisinc. Tommy had given him the moniker The Blade.

'May he rest in peace'

Jake Lucky, an e-sports gamer, made a statement on Twitter after learning about Techno's death.

“We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

“From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience - giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

“Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit."

Technoblade’s prognosis went public in August 2021

When Techno said that he first noticed arm discomfort in July and took a few days off to heal after attributing it to a repetitive stress injury from gaming, his cancer diagnosis became public in August 2021.

However, he went to the hospital after a few days because he saw his shoulder was swollen and believed he had fractured a bone.

“They performed a couple of scans and told me the reason my arm hurts is because I have cancer,” he explained in his latest video.

“That really couldn’t have gone worse.”

What was Technoblade’s real name?

The 23-year-old, popularly known as Techno, was born on June 1, 1999.

His father shared a message from his son in a YouTube video on his account along with news of the streamer’s death.

It was there that Technoblade disclosed his real name was Alex.

Additionally, he talked about how he had tricked followers by persuading a sister to call him Dave in a now-deleted 2016 video.

According to him, “thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly personal” by addressing him as Dave as a result of the successful prank.

What is the game about?

In Minecraft, users may locate and extract raw materials, make tools and things, and construct buildings, earthworks, and rudimentary machinery in a blocky, randomly generated 3D world with nearly unlimited topography, per Wikipedia.

Depending on the game mode, users can work with or compete with other players in the same globe as well as combat computer-controlled hordes.

There are two game modes: a survival mode where players must gather resources to construct the environment and keep themselves healthy, and a creative mode where players have access to an infinite supply of materials and flight.

The game may be altered by players to add new gameplay elements, objects, and assets.

What is Minecraft?

Mojang created the sandbox video game Minecraft.

Markus “Notch” Persson used the Java programming language to construct the game, per Wikipedia.

It was originally made public in May 2009 after going through numerous early private testing iterations.

It was then completely released in November 2011 when Notch stepped down and Jens “Jeb” Bergensten took over development.

With over 238million copies sold and almost 140million monthly active users as of 2021, Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time.

It has subsequently been adapted to a number of other platforms.

What is sarcoma?

Sarcoma is a tumor that develops in the soft tissues and bones, per the Mayo Clinic.

These are rare types of tumors that develop in connective tissue like muscle and fat as well as in bones.

Most of the time, the exact etiology of sarcoma is unknown. Family history and radiation or chemical exposure may raise the risk.

Tumor kind and location influence symptoms. They might have a palpable bump or soreness.

Chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery are all possible forms of treatment.

How many subscribers did Technoblade have?

In nearly ten years, Technoblade gathered over 10million subscribers.

His channel showcased both his love and excitement for the game as well as his enormous ingenuity.

The YouTuber’s earliest video was uploaded in 2013.

What was Technoblade famous for?

Technoblade was a YouTuber who created content mainly for his participation in the videogame Minecraft.

For long, the game has been sustained by its community, with prominent YouTubers playing a significant role in its promotion.

How did Technoblade die?

Technoblade disclosed in a video released on August 27 that he had previously had soreness in his right arm and had taken a few days off to heal.

At first, he believed it to be a stress injury brought on by too much game playing.

He went to the hospital, but instead of feeling better, he found that his shoulder was swollen and thought he had fractured a bone.

On August 2, 2021, the prognosis was presented to him.

Doctors performed multiple scans while he was there and informed him that a tumor was to blame for his arm problems.

Before finally passing away from the illness, he had chemotherapy treatment.

YouTube video posted announcing death

In one final post to Technoblade's account, his father made an appearance and announced the passing of his son.

“You’ve done so much for so many people, millions of people,” his father told him.

“If you want to, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video and you’re waiting for things to get better, I would say don’t wait.”

'I grew up with his content'

One fan took to Twitter to post an image and a tribute to Technoblade following the news of his death.

They wrote: "I grew up with his content and creating art of him is what helped me truly realize my love for creating. Without that realization I wouldn’t be here. Thank you and Rest In Peace."

When did Technoblade die?

There isn't an exact death date revealed for the late streamer.

However, Technoblade penned his parting note after his father gave him some heartfelt advice, and eight hours later, he passed away, his father explained in the video.

Fans post fanart as a tribute to Techno

Technoblade's fans have all expressed their grief in different ways, but many have opted with posting fan art of the late streamer.

Many artworks involve him in regalia and the words "so long, nerds" as a nod to the title of his farewell video.