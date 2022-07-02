ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, GA

Rossville hosts second summer Farmers Market

By Jordan Simal
WDEF
 4 days ago

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) — Friday night’s scorching weather didn’t stop the Rossville community from enjoying their second farmers market in as many months. Everything from locally crafted mead to baked goods, flowers and produce were there. However, behind the shopping, growth was the underlying theme of...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 1

 

chattanoogapulse.com

Things Are Looking Very Peachy At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday promises to be a fruitful one at the Chattanooga Market. The annual Peach Festival offers all things peachy: salsas, candles, cobbler…and of course, farm fresh peaches. A few of the bigger farms—Hazelrig Peach Orchard, Georgia Peach Truck and Melon Patch Farms—will have plenty of peaches just picked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
