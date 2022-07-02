ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Homer Paul Poindexter

By April Lovette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Homer Paul Poindexter, age 65 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday June 28, 2022, in Plano, Texas. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Homer Anderson Poindexter, brother, David Carroll Poindexter, nephew, Russell Paul Cummings. He is survived...

Wayne Godwin

Mr. Wayne Godwin, age 80 of Caney, Arkansas, passed away Friday July 1, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas, Wayne was born April 15, 1942 in Caney to Elijah and Ressie Hunter Godwin. He retired from Potlatch Corp in Prescott as a shipping supervisor and was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Prescott. He loved to hunt, fish and gardening. He was an avid Razorback fan and collected antique bottles. He absolutely loved eating potatoes any way his wife Betty would fix them being the good cook she was for the whole community. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Betty Callicott Godwin, two sisters, Jennie Marie King, Joyce Fore, two brothers, Huey and Jake Godwin.
PRESCOTT, AR
Melvin Reliford

Melvin “Pinhead” Reliford passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, TX. May he rest in peace. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com ​
TEXARKANA, TX
Chaplain Malone chosen for Prescott Officer Spotlight of the Week

Officer Spotlight of the Week is Chaplain Malisa Malone. Chaplain Malone was born and raised in Prescott, Arkansas to Meldean Malone and Verlene Block on July 18, 1965. Chaplain Malone has a brother and a stepsister, Melvin Malone and Brenda Block Morrell. Chaplain Malone has two children, a son-in-law and two grandchildren.
PRESCOTT, AR
Nella Jean Bobo

Nella Jean Bobo, lifelong resident of Hope, passed away Friday, July 3,. Nella was born August 10, 1934 to Arthur Powell and Nettie Biddle Powell in. Hope, AR. She retired from sales and was a member of the Southside. Baptist Church. Nella is preceded by her parents; husband, Virgil Bobo;...
HOPE, AR
Central Arkansas Development Council named Prescott-Nevada Chamber of Commerce July Business of the Month

Congratulations to Central Arkansas Development Council – CADC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce July 2022 Business of the Month!. Founded in 1965, Central Arkansas Development Council is a private nonprofit community action agency operating in 19 counties in the state of Arkansas. CADC is a local force in the War on Poverty, providing a hand-up, promoting self-help in our neighborhoods and for our families. It is committed to providing opportunities for empowerment for individuals, families, and communities.
ECONOMY
Chamber Ambassadors Provide Hospitality at Hope Farmers’ Market

The Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted the Hospitality Table this morning at Hope Farmers’ Market and brought more than the usual tasty treats. In addition to breakfast snacks with juice and coffee, each Chamber Ambassador brought mementos from his or her business or organization so market patrons were treated to items like fans, fly swatters, pens, sunscreen, and more.
HOPE, AR

