As July begins, here are events that will take place in Orange County during July 4 and the first week of the month. Jam out to Queen's classic hits song including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Are The Champions”, and “Another One Bites The Dust” performed by Pacific Symphony orchestra and Windborne band on July 4th at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO